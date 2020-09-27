KENDALLVILLE — It was Madison Keil’s last chance to qualify for the girls golf state finals.
Keil made it as a junior a year ago, and finished her final season at Lakeland the right way, shooting a 76 at Noble Hawk Saturday to qualify for state as an individual again.
The top three teams, plus the top five players not on those teams, earned the right to play at Prairie View in Carmel next weekend.
“I definitely wanted to make it back really bad,” Keil said. “It’s the biggest goal at the end of the season. I’m really glad I was able to pull it off.”
Keil had the best score among the individual regional qualifiers. She had the second-best score among those advancing as individuals behind the 75 shot by Oak Hill’s Hope Mygrant.
The area’s only regional-qualifying team, Fremont, and three other individual regional qualifiers saw their seasons end on a sunny day with whipping winds that had the monster-sized tall grass swaying wildly all day.
The Eagles, champions of the Angola sectional last week, shot 385 for 12th place in the 18-team field. Fremont was led by its top two players in the lineup, Katie Baker with a 90 and Halle Taner with a 93.
DeKalb’s two individual qualifiers also came up short, with Kayla Fleming shooting an 84 and Lillie Cone an 86. Churubusco’s Molly Geiger closed out her season with a 94.
The conditions inflated scores somewhat. Even some putts on Noble Hawk’s undulating greens were affected.
“The wind definitely added a challenge. It’s already a tough course without the wind,” Keil said. “The wind added a little bit more strategy.”
Accordingly, getting out of trouble was the key to her success. She only went into the tall grass once and was able to recover for a bogey.
“I’d hit a bad shot and make up for it with my putting, so that was good. My tee shots were consistent all day,” Keil said.
She rated overcoming a bad drive to score a birdie on No. 6 as her best shot of the round.
“I hit it into the rough and it’s kind of on the side of a hill. I hit to 5 feet and made the birdie,” she said.
Keil qualified for the second day of play at the state finals last year, and had rounds of 83 and 86. She was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year.
Wind or no, Homestead torched the Noble Hawk course for a 275 to run away with the team championship. The Spartans had the top four scores of the tournament and didn’t count an 81.
Madison Dabagia and Simone Senk both shot 4-under-par 66s to lead the Spartans and Megan Yoder shot an even-par 70. Amelia Frazier was 3 over at 73.
Joining Homestead at Prairie View will be NorthWood, which shot a 334, and Concord, which had a 345 to edge fourth-place Penn by two strokes.
Along with Mygrant and Keil, individual state qualifers were Marissa GeRue of Carroll (78), Kathryn Kloska of South Bend St. Joseph’s (79) and Kristianna Lingenfelter of Rochester (80).
Lingenfelter won the first hole of a playoff for the final individual state berth with Skylar Whitman of Northrop, who also shot an 80.
