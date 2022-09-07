COLUMBIA CITY — When two evenly-matched prep soccer teams get together on the pitch, sometimes a mere 80 minutes of soccer isn’t enough to settle things.
That was the case Tuesday night at Columbia City High School when the Eagles and DeKalb met in a Northeast 8 Conference contest.
Two seven-minute overtime periods didn’t do the trick, either.
That meant penalty kicks, and on this late summer night in northeast Indiana, it was the Barons prevailing 5-4 in the PK round to go to 5-1 on the season (3-0 NE8).
Columbia City fell to 6-1-1, 2-1. The win puts the Barons in the driver’s seat for the conference championship with still quite a bit of soccer remaining to be played in 2022.
DeKalb head coach Jarrod Bennett said PKs are a tough way to settle a match.
“An 80-minute match, 14 minutes of overtime and no goals? That says a lot about both teams,” Bennett said. “Hats off to Columbia City… They played with a lot of heart.”
Both teams had their share of opportunities all night long. Balls screamed just over the crossbar, and shots going just wide left or just wide right.
In the PK round, it was the Barons’ Grant Houser, Nate Fillenwarth, Carter Neumann, Carric Joachim, and Imanol Hernandez finding the back of the net with their kicks.
And perhaps most importantly, DeKalb senior goalkeeper Korbin Gillian made the one save the Barons needed to win.
Columbia City coach Derick Rice said it was another chapter in a series of epic recent meetings between the two sides.
“Just two of the best teams in the conference meeting,” Rice said. “It’s been a back-and-forth rivalry for the past few years now. A couple of heavyweights slugging it out.”
The Eagles are idle until next Monday, when they travel to New Haven, and then they’ll have three games next week. It’ll be a bit of a gut check for his guys, Rice said.
“How are we going to react?” Rice said.
DeKalb is in action next on Monday when it travels to Huntington North.
