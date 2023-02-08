CHURUBUSCO — Lakewood Park got out to an early lead Tuesday night against Churubusco and was able to maintain it all night long, coming away with a 60-48 win in the non-conference contest.
With the win, the Panthers improved to 7-10 on the 2022-23 season. Churubusco fell to 2-14.
The Panthers led 24-14 at the first stop and 31-21 at halftime.
Lakewood Park led by as many as 17 in the second half.
Lakewood Park head coach Tim Voss said his team, with the home stretch of the season approaching, is already getting into a “sectional mindset.”
“At sectional time, you typically play on the road,” Voss said. “It’s February, so we have to have that energy right away.”
Voss said his team is starting to come together. “We’re working on playing inside-out basketball,” he added.
For Churubusco coach Shannon Beard and his young team — with just one senior, Andrew Rapp — points have been hard to come by.
“We’re playing really well on defense,” Beard said.
Some of that great defense, Beard added, is coming from Rapp, who typically finds himself guarding the opponent’s best player and is giving up a lot of height in the process.
The Eagles are going to have to try and create more points off their defense, Beard said. “We have some winnable games left on the schedule, and we’re going to keep working," he said.
Lakewood Park had four players in double figures. Logan Parrett led the way with 14 points. Cam Hindle added 13, Logan Gingerich had 11 and Mason Jolloff added 10 points.
Churubusco was led by Caden Ummel with 14 points. Mason Mast chipped in with nine.
The Eagles return to action Friday night at home against Hamilton, the first of four games scheduled over a nine-day stretch.
Lakewood Park hosts Bethany Christian on Friday, then plays at Heritage on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.