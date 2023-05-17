FORT WAYNE — Churubusco’s girls track and field team qualified its 4-by-400 relay team and three other individuals for next week’s Carroll Regional Tuesday at the Northrop Regional.
The Eagles were fifth in the regional with 42.5 points. Lakewood Park Christian was 12th with three points.
Carroll dominated the meet with 171 points. The host Bruins were second with 117. Concordia eked past Fort Wayne North Side for third, 70-66.
All three Panther points were from sophomore Sophia Haslett for placing sixth in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 29.35 seconds. There’s hope she can be called back for a regional berth.
The top three finishers in each sectional event and anyone who meets the IHSAA 3-Participant standard qualify for the regional. Callbacks for the next best results from the feeding sectionals to the Carroll Regional (Northrop, Angola, New Haven and Marion) will be made soon to fill out the 16 entrants in each event.
Senior Kena Hamman led Churubusco in the Northrop Sectional by winning the discus title with a throw of 112 feet, 4 inches. Woodlan’s Kyra Parker was second in 111-7.
Hamman was also sixth in the shot put at 32-4.5. She lost a tiebreaker for fifth with Snider’s Kennedy Reese, who also threw 32-4.5.
The Eagles also have regional qualifiers in the 4-by-400 relay team, junior Ella Boersema in the 400, and freshman Nancy Bianski in the long jump.
Boersema was second in the 400 in 59.19 seconds and was edged out at the tape by two hundredths of the second by Carroll senior Dylainey Floyd. Bianski was third in the long jump at 17-4.5.
Churubusco’s 4-by-400 relay team of Boersema, Alyssa Eby, Madison Hosted and Patty Wiggs was third in 4:08.79.
Along with Hamman in the shot put, also contending for callback from Churubusco are the 4-by-100 relay, who finished fifth in 51.57 seconds with the team of Bianski, Rosey Stephens, Hosted and Eby, and sophomore Grace Lawson in the discus after she placed fifth in 106-9.
