LAGRANGE — Churubusco and Lakeland went down to the wire on a warm Friday night, and the Eagles escaped with a 21-20 victory in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game.
The Lakers (0-2) got a big pass play down the final stretch to get within striking distance. That set up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Deion Marshall to Mark Burlew with 56 seconds left in regulation time.
Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea rolled the dice and went for two points and the win. Marshall rolled out to pass, but the Eagles (1-1) had everything covered and tackled Marshall around the line of scrimmage.
The Lakers went for the onside kick, but the Eagles gained possession and ran out the clock.
Each team had a touchdown in the first quarter. Lakeland recovered an Eagle fumble and scored on a short field to start the scoring. Marshall threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Owen Troyer, then freshman Carson Mickem kicked the extra point to give the Lakers a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left.
Churubusco answered with a 9-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped by an Ethan Hiller 5-yard touchdown run. Travis Emenhiser kicked the extra point to tie it at 7.
The Eagles converted on a fourth down and a third-and-long to take the lead late in the second quarter. Weston Rinker had an 11-yard run on fourth-and-5 to get to the Lakelad 22-yard line. Riley Buroff connected with Hille for a pass covering 16 yards on third-and-10 to the Lakers’ 12, then Rinker scored from 12 yards out. Emenhiser kicked the PAT to make it 14-7.
Business picked in the fourth quarter after a quiet third.
Caleb Sellers had a one-yard scoring plunge to complete a Lakeland 79-yard drive a little less than two minutes into the final stanza, then Mickem kicked the PAT to tie it at 14.
On the ensuing kickoff the Churubusco reversed field with a handoff to Buroff, who found openings and daylight for a 95-yard return for a touchdown. Emenhiser’s PAT made it 21-14 with 9:54 to play.
Churubusco goes to Garrett this coming Friday while Lakeland travels to Prairie Heights.
