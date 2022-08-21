High Schools Weather stops athletic contests
Due to storm systems in the surrounding area Saturday, two soccer matches and a tennis invitational were called off.
The DeKalb Invitational for boys tennis, including area teams from Angola, East Noble and West Noble, was called off in the early afternoon and will not be made up.
The girls soccer match between DeKalb and Concordia was suspended 15 minutes into the game with the Barons leading 2-0. The two goals were by Riley Exford and Jaylin Carroll. The boys soccer match between Prairie Heights and Lakewood Park was also suspended. Rescheduled dates are yet to be determined on both matches.
Prep Girls Soccer Westview shuts out Wawasee in 2022 season opener
SYRACUSE — Westview started its season on the road Saturday, defeating the Warriors of Wawasee in a 4-0 shutout.
Sophomore Briana Munoz scored a hat trick, and senior Kylee Liechty added another.
Munoz earned an assist on Liechty’s goal, while Paige and Morgan Riegsecker each earned one as well.
Senior goalkeeper Madison Hooley earned the clean sheet for Westview.
Wawasee is 0-2-1 this season.
Westview plays at Goshen on Monday.
In other area action, Central Noble tied 0-0 at Bremen to move to 1-0-1 on the season.
Goshen blanks Angola
GOSHEN — The Redhawks shut out Angola 6-0 before the game was called at halftime due to inclement weather in the area.
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez led Goshen with four goals while Andrea Diaz and Kennedy Yordy each added one.
Assists were credited to Diaz (2), Natalie May and Caylin Martinez.
The Redhawks (3-0) also won the junior varsity contest over the Hornets 5-0.
The Hornets (1-2) travel to Heritage on Thursday.
Elkhart Christian beats Chargers
ELKHART — Despite only having 10 girls on hand with players injured and ineligible, Elkhart Christian Academy defeated visiting West Noble 8-0 on Saturday.
Scoring for the Eagles were Allison Russell (6), Mya Ott, and Ivy Clapsaddle.
The Chargers (0-1-1) host Angola on Tuesday.
Prep Boys Tennis Fremont wins home invitational
FREMONT — The Eagles won its home invitational for the third straight year Saturday with a perfect score of 50, defeating Lakeland, Snider and Wabash in a round robin.
Players for Fremont who went 3-0 at each position were junior Brody Foulk at No. 1 singles, sophomore Colton Guthrie at No. 2 singles, senior Jeremy Rode at No. 3 singles, senior Aiden Dornbush and junior Andrew Mcentarfer at No. 1 doubles and junior Corbin Beeman and freshman Tyler Miller at No. 2 doubles.
Lakeland’s No. 1 singles player, Wyatt Priestley, and its No. 2 doubles pairing of Ethan Rasbaugh and Tyler Yoder were 2-1 for the day.
Lakeland and Snider tied for 2nd with 26 points and Wabash was 4th with 18.
Prep Volleyball Heights goes 2-2 at LaPorte
LAPORTE — The Panthers won two and lost two at the LaPorte Invitational on Saturday to move to 4-2 on the season.
Prairie Heights won by 2-0 scores over Kankakee Valley (25-16, 25-23) and Goshen (25-23, 25-19).
They lost to both Merrillville (25-16, 25-20) and Hanover Central (25-16, 25-18) in straight sets.
The Panthers host Westview on Tuesday.
Fremont wins first match of season at ECA Invitational
ELKHART — The Eagles won its first match of the season at the Elkhart Christian Invitational on Saturday, losing its first match to Elkhart Christian 2-1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-9) before defeating Westville 2-1 (25-19, 17-25, 15-10) to take second place for the day.
In the Westville match, Milania Miller had eight kills for Fremont. Claire Foulk had 17 assists and Paige Baker had four aces and three blocks.
In the ECA match, Baker had eight kills and Andrea Barry had 12 digs for the Eagles. Foulk had 15 assists and three blocks, and Addy Parr added four aces.
Fremont is 1-5 and will host West Noble on Tuesday.
Prep Girls Golf Churubusco defeats Legends
FORT WAYNE — The Churubusco girls golf team defeated Fort Wayne North Side at McMillen Park 193-220 on Thursday.
Sophomore Emma Walters was the medalist for the Eagles with a score of 44.
