SOUTH WHITLEY — Churubusco head coach David Goodwell won his first Whitley County rivalry game in prime fashion on Saturday afternoon, defeating Whitko 62-34.
The Eagles held a double-digit lead for most of the game, starting with a 11-0 lead in the first quarter. Whitko didn’t manage to get on the scoreboard until 48 seconds were left in the first. After the first eight minutes, Churubusco led 14-2.
The second quarter was much of the same, as various Eagles took turns putting points on the board, running up a 26-2 lead before Whitko’s offense started rolling.
The Wildcats scored six points in the final three minutes to narrow Churubusco’s lead to 30-8 at halftime.
Whitko came out of the locker room with a halftime spark, putting up six unanswered points to start the third. The Wildcats scored 13 points total in the quarter, but Churubusco continued its fast-paced play, leading 47-21 going into the fourth quarter.
The teams played a more even fourth quarter, with the Eagles outscoring Whitko 15-13.
Mariah Hosted led Churubusco with 14 points, followed by Cara DeBolt with 10.
Goodwell was excited for his first win over a Whitley County rival, but said there is still work to be done.
“We’re having trouble finishing two halves of basketball,” he said. “We’re getting excited at halftime (when there’s a lead), but it’s not over.”
When Whitko came out strong in the second half, Goodwell looked to his bench to step up.
“The bench showed up and raised some antennas with the starters,” he said. “Eventually we’ll get there with a solid five, and the girls on the bench will be hungry.”
The Eagles will host Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.