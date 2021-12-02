Twelve area high school seniors were named school winners of the Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance.
Among the winners from Indiana for 2021 were Angola’s Hannah Blum and Marcus Miller, Central Noble’s Seth Knepper, Churubusco’s Brady Crick, DeKalb’s Brenna Spangler and Landon Armstrong, East Noble’s Paige Anderson, Fremont’s Ethan Bock, Garrett’s Faith Owen and Cayden Myers and Westview’s Hailey Miller and Isaac Rogers.
2020’s winners were Central Noble’s Lydia Andrews, DeKalb’s Kayla Fleming and Tanner Collin and Lakeland’s Emily Byler.
The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance, previously named the Wendy’s High School Heisman, is a joint program between Acceptance Insurance and the Heisman Trophy Trust. Since 1994, the program has honored more the 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.
The program invites male and female students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.
To be eligible for the Heisman High School Scholarship, applicants must be high school seniors who maintain a 3.0 grade point average or better, perform in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations and has participated in volunteer service, community involvement or leadership within his or her school or community.
