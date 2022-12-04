EMMA — Westview responded to Churubusco's second quarter run with a strong second half to beat the Eagles 38-24 in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game Saturday night at the Warrior Dome.
More signs of growth showed for the Warriors, who have not won much over the last three years and have not expected much from themselves.
"We have been so used to expecting not to win, but hanging in there," Westview coach Ryan Yoder said. "We're getting better as a team at winning the games we should win and finishing the game strong."
The Warriors (4-5, 3-0 NECC) shut out the Eagles 6-0 in the first quarter. Churubusco (2-6, 0-2) did not score for over the first 11 minutes, then caught fire in short order.
The Eagles went on a 12-2 run in a little over three minutes to take a 12-11 lead. Their first points of the game came on a driving layup from junior Jorja DeBolt with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the second quarter. Senior Madison Hosted capped the run by making a 12-foot jump shot from the right wing with 1:52 left before halftime to put Churubusco in front.
Hope Bortner answered the Eagle run with a three-pointer to put the Warriors back in front 14-12. That was the halftime score.
The second half started slow for both teams. But Westview got going midway through the third quarter. It got a couple baskets quickly, and the last one was a Sara Lapp layup off her own steal to put the home team up 18-12 with 4:51 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors forced Churubusco into less-than-ideal shots in the third quarter and had answers to Eagle scores into the early stages of the fourth quarter. Then Westview went through the Eagles' full-court pressure and turned those efforts into easy baskets to pull away down the stretch.
"Andrea Miller is so fast with the ball. She found the right people and put it in the right place," Yoder said.
"They paid extra attention to Hope. But she did not force shots and let the game come to her."
Freshman Mykayla Mast led the Warriors with 16 points. "She's learning," Yoder said. "She does a lot of things that often goes unnoticed."
Lapp overcame foul trouble in the second half and ended up with nine points. Westview also had six points from Bortner, five from Andrea Miller and two points from Kamryn Miller.
DeBolt had eight points for the Eagles. Brookyln Sinclair had five points and Hosted scored four.
Churubusco won the junior varsity contest 37-23.
Eight players scored for the Eagles. Patty Wiggs had 10 points. Jessa DeBolt and Bridget Timbrook had five points each. Karis Weinberg had six points and Rebecca Miller scored five for Westview.
