CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s football team gave everything it had. Eastside’s football team had just a little bit more in a battle of top 10 teams Friday.
The Class 2A No. 7 Blazers came into Turtle Town and left with a 20-13 over the Class A No. 10 Eagles in a hard-hitting Northeast Corner Conference Small Division game.
As the score would indicate, the outcome wasn’t decided until the final minutes.
After scoring with 3 minutes, 56 seconds left in regulation, the host Eagles recovered an onside kick, but the Blazers’ defense rose up to stop their momentum and regain the ball with 1:47 to play.
“As I told the team, you never over-complicate winning,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said afterwards. “When you win a ballgame, you win a ballgame. It’s not in the L column, so that’s a good thing.
“We’re still working on that killer instinct thing, and we’ve got to get better at that.
“Give Churubusco all the credit in the world,” Mason said. “They threw everything at us but the kitchen sink. Any time you come to Churubusco and get a victory, it’s a good one.”
“Our kids battled,” Churubusco coach Paul Sade said. “We made a lot of mistakes, missed opportunities.
“It’s hard to win against really good football teams when you make mistakes and you don’t take advantage of opportunities.
“Our kids battled, and I’m happy with them for that, but obviously this one’s going to hurt for awhile,” Sade said. “We’ve just got to continue to improve and use this as an opportunity to get better and try and accomplish some things in the remaining part of our season.”
The Blazers (4-0, 1-0) went 90 yards on 12 plays on their first possession of the night, capped by Laban Davis’ two-yard run with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in the first.
Churubusco’s defense stood tall, preventing the visitors from adding to that lead before the half ended.
Eastside began its first possession of the second at the Eagle 37, but was flagged for intentional grounding and a loss of down. On third-and-long, Riley Buroff picked off a Davis pass.
The Eagles (2-2, 0-1) went three-and-out, but the defense rose up again.
Eastside drove the ball inside the Churubusco 30, but was penalized again. On third down, senior lineman Hunter Bianski made a tackle for loss, snuffing that possession.
The first half ended with the Blazers leading 7-0.
Churubusco tried an onside kick to start the second half, but the hosts touched the ball before it could go the required 10 yards.
Eastside turned that opportunity into a six-play, 49-yard scoring drive. A Davis-to-Dax Holman pass play covered 30 yards before Davis ran it in from four yards out.
The Eagles, who have blocked three extra-point attempts this season, jumped offsides on the initial PAT play, but stopped the Blazers on the two-point try. Eastside led 13-0 with 9:50 left in the third.
Churubusco started its next three possessions deep in its own territory, but big players make big plays.
The third drive started at the Eagle 7, but taking the snap out of the Wildcat formation, Nick Nondorf broke a tackle and ran up the Churubusco sideline for an 89-yard touchdown. The hosts missed the extra point, but were in the thick of it, trailing 13-6 with 21.1 seconds left in the third.
The teams traded punts into the fourth quarter.
Davis, Eastside’s big playmaker, made two critical plays on his team’s next drive.
On second and long, he stepped up through the Eagle rush and found Kyler Bibbee for a 10-yard gain to the Churubusco 48. On the very next play, he was nearly caught in the backfield, but broke loose to go the distance. Binyam Biddle’s extra-point kick made it 20-6 Blazers with 6:11 to play.
“Good football players make big plays, and Laban Davis is a good football player,” Mason said. “We are certainly glad he’s on our team.”
The Eagles showed they weren’t about to pack it in, however.
On a fourth down play, Buroff found Nondorf on a post pattern, and Nondorf did the rest, taking it 38 yards to the end zone. Travis Emenhiser’s kick was good, and suddenly, the Eagles were back within a touchdown with 3:56 to play.
Churubusco’s onside kick hit one of the Eastside front line, and Croix Habertsock recovered at near midfield.
Wyatt Marks ran for seven yards on the Eagles’ next play, but Bibbee sacked Buroff for a big loss, and the Eagles were called for illegal procedure. On fourth down, Eastside’s Dackotia Reed stopped Buroff short of the first-down marker for a turnover on downs with 1:47 to play.
The Blazers gained two first downs, forcing Churubusco to use all of its timeouts and run out the clock.
Nondorf led Churubusco with 144 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Buroff completed 3-of-4 passes for 54 yards. Nondorf was on the receiving end of two of those passes for 46 yards.
Davis ran 28 times for 195 yards and three scores for Eastside. He completed 9-of-14 passes for 106 yards.
Churubusco visits Prairie Heights Friday in another NECC Small Division game. Eastside hosts Garrett in the annual Train Game.
