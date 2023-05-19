High Schools Rain causes cancellations
Rain on Friday afternoon caused some ball games to be canceled and not be made up.
Those games include Angola at Northridge junior varsity and varsity baseball, Westview at Huntington North varsity baseball that was to be played at Huntington University, and Whitko at Fremont varsity softball. Eagle softball seniors will be honored at Monday’s Fremont varsity baseball game with Woodlan Monday at Probst Park.
East Noble’s varsity baseball game at Fort Wayne North Side was stopped in the top of the third inning by rain with the Knights leading 1-0. The game will not be completed.
Prep Baseball Barons rout Woodlan
WOODBURN — DeKalb scored in every inning to defeat Woodlan 19-5 on Thursday.
The Barons had 17 hits, including seven for extra bases, drew 12 walks, and capped the win with a nine-run seventh inning.
Ethan Jordan was 3-for-4 with two walks, three runs scored and three runs batted in for DeKalb. Elijah Ehmke was 2-for-3 with two walks, a sacrifice fly, four runs scored and an RBI. Brendan Vance and Aaden Lytle each had two hits and three RBIs.
Parker Smith started and won on the mound for the Barons. He allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits in six innings, walked two and struck out 11.
In other area action Thursday, Hamilton ended its regular season with a 13-3 loss in five innings at Elkhart Christian Academy.
Westview rallied past Blazers
EMMA — Westview scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to come back and beat Eastside 5-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
Mason Wire singled and drove in two runs for the Warriors. Jayce Brandenberger had two hits and scored a run. Kylen Bender pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.
The Blazers outhit Westview 7-4.
Fremont wins at PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fremont defeated Prairie Heights 13-8 in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Kellett Field Thursday.
Freshman Tyler Miller had two home runs and drove in three runs to lead the Eagles. Corbin Beeman also had three RBIs. Miller, Colten Guthrie, Bradley Wyse and Matt Teegardin had two hits apiece.
Brody Foulk was the starting and winning pitcher for Fremont. He allowed six runs (one earned) and four hits in five innings and struck out four.
The Eagles are 10-11, 5-5 in the NECC. The two losses to Angola earlier in the season were recently changed to wins by forfeit for Fremont.
Freshman Elijah Zolman had two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Panthers. Kam Leedy and Hayden Culler each had two hits.
Chargers beat by Fairfield
BENTON — West Noble lost to Fairfield 8-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
The Chargers scored three runs in the first inning and led 4-1 after four and a half innings before the Falcons scored seven times in the bottom of the fifth.
The Falcons clinched the NECC regular season title outright and finished conference regular season play at 10-0.
Elijah Bacon had two hits, three runs batted in and a run scored for Fairfield. McKale Bottles and Jordan Eash each had three hits and Brady Shields had two hits. Bottles had a double and a run scored. Eash scored two runs.
Prep Softball Barons fall in shootout
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Northrop 13-11 on Thursday.
The Bruins scored 12 runs from the third through fifth innings to rally from a 9-1 deficit after two innings.
Amara Anglin homered, singled, scored a run and drove in two runs for the Barons. Ashley Cox had three hits and two runs scored. Rylee Moore had two hits and Katie Waters drove in two runs. Lillie Cserep, Kenzie Zent and Kayla Leins also had two runs apiece.
Blazers win; Chargers lose
EMMA — Eastside was outhit by Westview 8-6 Thursday, but defeated the Warriors 4-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
Moyra McAtee picked up her fourth save of the season in relief of winning pitcher Natalie Lower (12-1) for the Blazers.
Briana Kauffman and Hope Bortner each had two hits for Westview. Bortner also doubled and scored a run. Sara Lapp doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.
In Benton Thursday, West Noble lost to Fairfield 14-1 in five innings. Jacelynn McDonald had two hits, was hit by a pitch and scored the Chargers’ lone run in the fifth inning. She was driven in by Riley Krider, who had a double.
Heights edges Fremont
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Fremont 9-8 in a back-and-forth Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Eagles rallied from 5-0 deficit after two inning to take an 8-7 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the sixth. The Panthers regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and hung on to win.
Ella Coney had two hits and three runs scored. Emily McCrea scored twice, hit a solo home run and saved the win for starter Trinity Pratt. Emma Allen doubled and drove in a run.
Myleigh Carper doubled and drove in three runs for Fremont. Lexi Stevens and Claire Foulk each had two hits and two runs scored. Sammy Meyers had two runs and two RBIs. Jenny Martin also scored twice.
College Track & Field Samra throws at Augustana
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Trine University senior Theodore Samra finished 11th in the shot put at the Augustana Midwest Twilight Thursday. The throw of 49 feet, 8.5 inches did not surpass his best throw of the season.
