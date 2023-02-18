Conference champion Fairfield led the first team with four selections on the All-Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball team, chosen recently through a vote by conference coaches.
Regional champion Central Noble and sectional winner Garrett had two players each on the first team, and Lakeland also had two. Angola, Fremont, Westview and West Noble had one each.
Eight different schools were represented on the honorable mention list.
All-NECC Girls Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Fairfield — Brea Garber, Sr.; Morgan Gawthrop, Sr.; Bailey Willard, Sr.; Kaylee Dillon, Jr.
Central Noble — Madison Vice, Sr.; Meghan Kiebel, Sr.
Garrett — Bailey Kelham, Sr.; Maddy Schenkel, Sr.
Eastside — Grace Kreischer, Sr.; Paige Traxler, So.
Lakeland — Peyton Hartsough, Sr.; Alivia Rasler, Sr.
Angola — Kylie Casewell, Jr.
Fremont — Addy Parr, So.
West Noble — Mackensy Mabie, Sr.
Westview — Hope Bortner, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Prairie Heights — Emily McCrea, So.; Ava Boots, Jr.
Angola — Jaelyn Fee, Sr.
Central Noble — Grace Swank, Fr.
Churubusco — Kena Hamman, Sr.
Eastside — Sydnee Kessler, So.
Fremont — Natalie Gochenour, Sr.
Hamilton — Alicia Vereda, So.
Westview — Mykayla Mast, Fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.