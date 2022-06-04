KENDALLVILLE — Getting out of the East Noble Boys Golf Sectional takes your best and then some.
For the second year in a row, the host Knights’ best was good enough.
East Noble shot 326 at Noble Hawk Friday, taking the third and final team qualifying berth for the regional.
“We shot pretty close to what we thought we would shoot,” Knights coach Jason Buchs said. “We trended this way all year like we did last year.
“Early in the year the weather was so horrible it was hard to gauge what we had. We can also be a little better than this. I’m super proud of them.”
As expected, Leo and Carroll had their shootout for the title, with the Lions prevailing 297-300. Both advance to the Plymouth Regional Thursday at Swan Lake.
Those two teams combined for the top five scores in the tournament, with Cameron GeRue of Carroll shooting an even-par 71 to take medalist honors. Leo’s Justin Hicks and Wes Opliger joined Carroll’s Hunter Melton in a three-way tie for second one stroke back, with the Lions’ Isaac Rorick shooting a 74 for fifth.
Along with the top three teams, the top three individuals not on those teams also qualified for regional. Two were repeats from last year: Fremont’s Lukas Berlew shot a 79 and Northrop’s Tyrus Whitman had an 83.
Between them was a newcomer, Garrett freshman Carter Demske, whose 82 was also enough to extend his season another week.
An amazing recovery on the first hole of the day sent Berlew on his way back to regional.
“I hit my tee shot way left,” he said. “I hit an 8-iron right at it and went long. I chipped in from the back side for birdie.
“I was making long putts, pouring in 15-footers. It’s nice when you can make long putts.”
Demske had a 76 average for 18-hole matches and hadn’t been above 79, but advancement is the name of the game in June.
“It’s a little higher than he’s capable of, but a freshman experiencing the sectional, you see it in all sports,” Garrett coach Dave Demske said. “In the sectional the environment changes, things get a little different and he found a way to survive.
“He’ll be able to tee it up again and see what regional is like. We’ll see what we can do there. Maybe he’ll be a little more comfortable. The expectations to make it out of sectional are one thing, now it’s survive and advance.”
East Noble was led by two solid scores up front, with No. 1 player Caden Anderson shooting a 75, and Ryan Norden carding a 77. Norden posted a personal best, scorching the front nine with a 33 before enduring a rough finish.
Other Knight scores were Nate Bowker 86, Ronan Fisher 88 and Joey Sorrell 89.
“It’s a tough sectional, a tough conference,” Buchs said. “We know where we need to get to and we’re working to get there. Hopefully we continue to build our program up to where we’re not the hunters anymore, we’re the ones being hunted.
“We don’t have a senior on the team. All these players are back next year and only two are juniors. We’ve really got something we’re building. I’m very proud of that.”
DeKalb was the best of the rest in the team scoring with 340. Bo Potter led the Barons with an 84 out of the No. 5 slot, while Grant McAfee and Grant Stuckey shot 85s.
Fremont took fifth at 345. Then came Garrett and Northrop both at 351, but the Railroaders took sixth place via the fifth-score tiebreaker.
Angola, led by Mason Gruner’s 89 and Walker Blaschak’s 90, was eighth with 371, four strokes ahead of Eastside, which got an 86 from Ethan Kerr and an 89 from Austin Arnold.
Owen Norris shot a 102 to lead Central Noble, which scored 431. Joey Eminger was low for Churubusco with a 108. The Eagles had 453 as a team. Hamilton had only three finishers.
East Noble Sectional
Team Scores (top 3 advance to regional): 1. Leo 297, 2. Carroll 300, 3. East Noble 326, 4. DeKalb 340, 5. Fremont 345, 6. Garrett 351, 7. Northrop 351, 8. Angola 371, 9. Eastside 375, 10. Central Noble 431, 11. Churubusco 453.
Top Individuals (i-advanced to regional as individual): 1. Cameron GeRue (Car) 71, 2. tie, Justin Hicks (Leo), Wes Opliger (Leo) and Hunter Melton (Car) 72, 5. Isaac Rorick (Leo) 74, 6. Caden Anderson (EN) 75, 7. Ryan Norden (EN) 77, 8. Donald Dimberio (Car) 78, 9. tie, i-Lukas Berlew (Fre), Patrick Judd (Leo) and Joe Sellers (Car) 79, 12. i-Carter Demske (Gar) 82, 13. i-Tyrus Whitman (Nrp) 83, 14. tie, Bo Potter (DK) and Sam Campbell (Car) 84.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Leo 297 — Justin Hicks 34-38 72, Wes Opliger 35-37 72, Isaac Rorick 34-40 74, Patrick Judd 41-38 79, William Nussbaum 44-45 89.
Carroll 300 — GeRue 35-36 71, Hunter Melton 36-36 72, Donald Dimberio 40-38 78, Joe Sellers 38-41 79, Sam Campbell 42-42 84.
East Noble 326 — Caden Anderson 37-38 75, Ryan Norden 33-44 77, Ronan Fisher 45-43 88, Nate Bowker 41-45 86, Joey Sorrell 48-41 89.
DeKalb 340 — Grant McAfee 38-47 85, Gavin Morr 40-46 86, Kyle Toyias 42-48 90, Grant Stuckey 40-45 85, Bo Potter 42-42 84.
Fremont 345 — Lukas Berlew 38-41 79, Jakob Allman 44-43 87, Josh Sherbondy 41-48 89, Luke Campbell 45-45 90, Alex Chilenski 48-43 91.
Garrett 351 — Carter Demske 39-43 82, Thomas Loeffler 44-45 89, Logan Borns 43-44 87, Isaac Wright 44-49-93, Jacob Borns 50-51 101.
Northrop 351 — Tyrus Whitman 44-39 83, Kyle Davis 42-45 87, Branden Blomeke 41-50 91, Jackson Rogers 44-46 90, Ashton Davidson 49-58 107.
Angola 371 — Mason Gruner 42-47 89, Walker Blaschak 42-48 90, A.J. Hersel 47-45 92, Johnny Hersel 52-48 100, Ethan Plush 52-48 100.
Eastside 375 — Austin Arnold 39-50 89, Ethan Kerr 41-45 86, Reece Myers 47-49 96, Lucian Bruggner 49-55 104, Gunnar Czaja 63-64 127.
Central Noble 431 — Owen Norris 44-58 102, Jeremiah Imhof 54-54 108, Blake Weeks 54-61 115, Jalen Cooper 52-54 106, Marcos Urcola Vid 59-62 121.
Churubusco 453 — Brady Crick 56-55 111, Joey Eminger 54-54 108, Dawson Meeks 52-62 114, Grant Scherer 59-61 120, Karsten Courtney 61-59 120.
