CHURUBUSCO — It’s about 10:30 a.m. on a Friday morning in early June, and Churubusco Junior-Senior High School is in summer mode. Desks and furniture fill the hallways as summer cleaning is underway.
But as you near the gymnasium, the unmistakable siren song of bouncing basketballs fills the air.
This is Churubusco, Indiana, of course.
In the gym, those bouncing basketballs belong to the Churubusco boys basketball team, which is already deep into a two-hour workout being supervised by new head coach Gabe Garman.
There’s much room for improvement for the Eagles as the program adjusts to a new coach and a new system. Churubusco won just three games each of the past two seasons.
But Garman, who comes from the Carroll system and has more than 20 years of experience, is hoping a culture change is the beginning of good things to come for Churubusco basketball.
Garman, a 1996 Carroll graduate, turned down the opportunity to play both football and basketball at Anderson University to follow his high school sweetheart to Ball State University, where both got education degrees in 2000 and now teach in the Northwest Allen County Schools.
Garman teaches sixth grade social studies at Carroll Middle School and his wife Jaima teaches first grade at Huntertown Elementary. They have two daughters, Kenley, a senior, and Reagan, a sophomore. Kenley is on the Carroll swim team and Reagan is involved in the Carroll unified sports programs.
The new Eagle mentor has been impressed and a little pleasantly surprised at the turnout for summer workouts, which include strength and agility sessions as well as basketball.
“There are some kids in here who are pretty good basketball players,” Garman said as he watched his new team work on drills he’s designed. “I think we have to polish some fundamentals, and make some adjustments to our culture and expectations.”
A total of 19 guys showed up last week to start summer workouts. The Eagles will get together several times a week for the aforementioned strength and agility drills, basketball workouts and the occasional tournament. Churubusco was slated to be at East Noble on Tuesday of this week for a shootout in the Big Blue Pit.
Garman said he has always wanted to be a head coach and has interviewed for several other head coaching jobs in the area. He’ll remain as a teacher in the Carroll district for now, as there wasn’t a teaching position available for him at Churubusco.
With family from the Churubusco area, coaching at Churubusco will be a bit of a full-circle moment, Garman said. His grandfather brought him to his first high school basketball game at Churubusco as a child.
“God puts you where you’re supposed to be,” Garman said.
And Garman said he is in coaching due to the mentors and coaches he has played for and worked with over the years.
“I knew I wanted to teach and coach,” Garman said.
And Garman is looking forward to the smaller, close-knit atmosphere of a smaller school like Churubusco. He’s been coaching the middle school boys at Carroll for the past several years.
Garman will look to establish youth programs to start setting the tone for Churubusco basketball at a young age.
“When they put that Churubusco uniform on at the high school level, we want them to be excited,” Garman said.
The culture change at Churubusco will start with a clean slate, setting expectations, and making things happen, Garman said.
“It’s about hard work, being unselfish, and being committed to something other than yourself,” Garman said.
