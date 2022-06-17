Three area softball standouts recently were selected to the Class 1A/2A All-State First Team by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana: Westview senior pitcher Alexys Antal, Eastside senior shortstop Faith McClain and Churubusco junior Ashlyn Erwin.
Antal led the Warriors to a 17-5 record and their first sectional championship in program history this past season. The left-hander was 16-4 in the circle with a 0.97 earned run average. In 130 innings pitched, the signee with NCAA Division II Findlay (Ohio) allowed 66 hits, struck out 256 hitters and walked only 15.
Offensively, Antal hit .597 (37-62) with four home runs, 23 runs batted in, 25 runs scored, 17 stolen bases, 10 doubles and three triples. She also had a .977 fielding percentage, making only one error in 44 fielding chances.
McClain hit .481 and led the Blazers in runs batted in with 52 and hits with 50 in helping them to a Class 2A state championship. The Rock Valley College, Illinois, signee also scored 47 runs and had three home runs, nine doubles, five triples and 11 stolen bases.
Erwin hit .472 (34-72) with 29 runs scored, 15 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
Also notable locally is that Kokomo senior outfielder Karley Trine made the Class 3A/4A All-State First Team. Karley is a finalist for the Indiana Miss Softball award, a Trine University softball commit and the sister of Thunder outfielder Ellie Trine.
Karley Trine, McClain and Antal will all play for the North All-Star Team next Saturday at Indiana University in Bloomington in the SCAI North-South All-Star Games.
