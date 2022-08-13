OSSIAN — The Garrett, Fremont and Lakewood Park cross country teams opened their seasons Saturday at the Norwell Invitational, with the boys team for the Railroaders and the girls team for the Eagles recording the best team finishes of the day, placing eighth and sixth overall.
Junior Gavin Weller had the best individual finish for the Garrett boys (171 points) and all area runners, recording a time of 18:14.10 to place fourth. Freshman Aiden Boltz followed him with a 20th-place finish in 19:41.80.
Following suit were senior Tyler Gater in 43rd (20:53.90), freshmen Wade Kirby (22:06.90) and Conner Boltz (22:53.20) in 60th and 67th, sophomore David Kueber (23:39.7) in 76th and seniors Jakob Jones (24:28.90) and Tatenur Woolard (28.14.70) in 78th and 87th.
Lakewood Park finished ninth as a team and were led by junior Jackson VandeVelde, who placed 13th in 19:03.10. Teammate and senior Braeson Kruse was just behind in 16th in 19:08.60.
Other Panther finishers were junior Anthony Mansojer (21:32.20) in 52nd, freshman Caleb VandeVelde (22:25) in 62nd, seniors Titus Shively (23:00.30) and Caden Osborn (26:26) in 69th and 85th and freshman Andersen Mohre (27:03.40) in 86th.
Fremont only had three runners in the boys race and were led by freshman Shawn Fansler in 20:14.10 to place 30th. Senior Gage Forrest ran a 20:55.10 to place 44th and freshman Tristan Price ran 22:29.60 to finish 63rd.
In the girls race, Fremont junior Hallie Shrewsburg had the best overall time of 23:17.80 to place 22nd to lead the Eagles (170 points), followed by senior Natalie Gochenour in 25th (23:35.40).
Behind them were senior Makayla Gumbel in 35th (24:42.90), freshman Alaska Gochenour in 58th (27:31.50) and sophomore Aliya Rayl in 66th (28:24.30).
The Garrett girls were eighth with 194 points and were paced by freshman Molly Martin in 38th, finishing in 25:13 with junior Addison Ebert seconds behind in 40th (25:16.20).
Senior Aida Haynes was 46th (25:43.80), junior Brooklyn Jacobs was 51st (26:02.2), senior Samantha Liechty was 62nd (28:01.30) and sophomore Ayla Gilbert was 68th (28:40.50).
Freshman Bailey Hedges (30:37.60), junior Jada Spiece (31:18.10) and freshman Lexi Liechty (31:38.50) were 77th, 78th and 79th respectively.
Lakewood Park had two runners, senior Victoria Gloyd (34th in 24:40.20) and junior Kathryn Dowd (63rd in 28:15.60).
Both team races were won by the host Knights.
Snider Hokum Karem
FORT WAYNE — The East Noble boys and girls cross country teams placed third in the large school category during Saturday's Hokum Karem at Snider Saturday morning, registering a combined time of 2:24.39 across its five boy-girl pairings, while Churubusco took second in the small school category.
For the Knights, the combination of sophomore Trey Warren and Addison Lindsey were 8th in 34:21, sophomore Thomas Brinker and freshman Macey Colin were 11th in 34:42 and senior Matt Pickering and sophomore Rae David were 18th to win awards.
The freshman-senior duo of Nate Schlotter and Rachel Becker were 49th in 39:44 and the pairing of sophomore Kealan Fuller junior Dakota Rodgers were 60th in 40:34.
In the two-mile race, Chloe Gibson was second in 13:02, Lydia Keihin was third in 13:09, Julie Crow 4th in 13:22, Lilly Crow 5th in 13:46, Cady Smith 8th in 14:18, Morigan Prest 15th in 15:06, Khloe Pankop 34th in 16:43 and Ella Walter 37th in 17:12.
Churubusco's pairings saw senior Wyatt Neireiter and sophomore Ella Elias place 15th (35:36), sophomores Corre Belcher and Jaelie Longardner finish 33rd (38:01), sophomore Evan Palmer and freshman Patty Wiggs take 37th (38:16), senior Isaac Rinker and freshman Marilyn Sajdak place 43rd (39:05) and junior Oliver Dunne-Steece and freshman Tapanga Tiffany finish 61st (40:43).
In the two-mile sprint, the Eagles were led by Elijah Smith with a 5th-place overall finish.
Central Noble had an incomplete team at the event, with the pairing of juniors Keith Knafel and MaKenna Malcom earning 28th in 37:31, sophomore Malachi Malcolm and freshman Adelaide Hopf placing 29th (37:31) and freshman Kyle Knafel and senior Michaela Rinehold taking 42nd (38:37).
