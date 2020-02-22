INDIANAPOLIS — Along with Garrett’s Clayton Fielden wrestling for a state championship Saturday night at the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, three other area wrestlers made it onto the podium with Top 8 finishes.
Prairie Heights senior Isiah Levitz dodged enough trouble to place fourth at 160 pounds. His undefeated season ended with an 11-4 loss to Crown Point senior Noah Hollendonner in the semifinals, but the placing is still better than his sixth-place finish at 152 last season.
East Noble sophomore Aidan Sprague was sixth at 113, and Churubusco senior Dominic Heath was eighth at 120.
At 160, Levitz overcame Columbus East junior Samuel Morrill in the third period of a quarterfinal match to win 6-4, but could not overcome a strong guy in Hollendonner.
Hollendonner cradled Levitz into a three-point nearfall with about 20 seconds left in the third period take a 5-0 lead, then got a two-point nearfall to take a 7-0 lead.
In the quarterfinals, Levitz got the first takedown against Morrill. Then Morrill had reversals in each of the first two periods to take a 4-2 lead into the third period.
Levitz was unable to get an escape for most of the final period. Morrill hung on to one of Levitz’s legs for much of that time. But Morrill got in a bad position, on his back, and Levitz lied back on Morrill for a reversal and two-point nearfall to take the 6-4 lead and hang on.
Levitz was pinned by Indianapolis Cathedral senior Elliott Rodgers in 2 minutes, 9 seconds in the third-place match. Levitz finished his season with a 42-2 record, and ended his prep wrestling career 153-33.
“It didn’t end like I wanted it to, but I’m happy with the season and the way things went. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said an emotional Levitz not too long after the third-place match.
“It brought me much closer to a lot of people. The semifinal loss was devastating. But looking up in the stands and seeing people clapping, smiling and cheering kept me going. Life isn’t going to stop moving for me. You got to keep pushing.”
At 113, Sprague lost the fifth-place match to Evansville Mater Dei junior Cole Ross 16-3. Sprague lost his first match on Saturday, 11-4 in the quarterfinals to Sullivan freshman Lane Gilbert. The Knight bounced back against another freshman, taking a 12-4 major decision over Lake Central’s Nam Doan.
Sprague finished the season at 35-4 and learned some lessons this weekend while going 2-2 at state.
“Strength training,” Sprague said. “You can tell the athleticism is different.
“It was the first time I made it to a Saturday. It could have been a lot worse. It could’ve been better. I have a lot of things to work for and improve on.”
Against Gilbert, Sprague fell behind 4-2 after one period, and stayed in it with an escape point to get within one at 4-3 going into the third period. Gilbert broke the match open with a reversal and a two-point near fall early in the third period.
Knights coach Sam Riesen is proud of both his state qualifiers, Sprague and 106-pounder Keegan Malott.
“Keegan has only been in one offseason meet. With some more polish, he can do some damage,” Riesen said.
“Aidan is going to work and keep moving up. He has the drive to keep moving up,” the coach added. “To get two wins in the state finals is a really great accomplishment.”
At 120, Heath lost by technical fall 16-0 in 4:23 in the seventh-place match against Kankakee Valley freshman Cole Solomey. Heath was pinned by Westfield senior Carson Eldred in 1:50 in a quarterfinal match, then led New Palestine junior Christian White 5-3 late in a consolation match. But White got a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the final 15 seconds and hung on to beat Heath 7-6.
Northeast Indiana sent nine wrestlers to state, five of whom were eliminated Friday after losing in their opening match.
Angola senior Jett Boots could not get anything going in his 120 opening match against Kankakee Valley freshman Cole Solomey, falling by a 7-0 decision. Boots finished with a 36-5 record this season, and finished his prep career at 143-32.
Garrett’s Hayden Brady and Colton Weimer lost close matches.
The freshman Brady led most of the match at 106, but could not hold off Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter freshman Joshua Johnson in the third period. Johnson cradled Brady and pinned the Railroader in 5:55. Brady ended his season at 35-6.
At 113, Weimer overcame a tough, physical freshman in Nam Doan from Lake Central to draw close late in the second period, getting an escape and a takedown to make it a 4-3 match. Doan got a reversal midway through the third and defeated Weimer 6-4. Weimer ended his season at 33-8.
Eastside junior Lane Burns (28-9) was pinned by Brownsburg senior Drake Campbell (38-1) in 1:19 at 138. East Noble’s Keegan Malott (30-6) was pinned in one minute by undefeated Indianapolis Roncalli freshman Bryce Lowery (37-0) at 106.
