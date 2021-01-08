CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s girls basketball team picked up a Northeast Corner Conference victory over Fremont in the first half of a varsity doubleheader in Churubusco on Friday, 52-42.
The girls jumped out to a 12-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter thanks to five points by Mariah Hosted, four from Madison Hosted and three from Cara DeBolt.
Fremont’s Olivia Dirr, Jada Rhonehouse and Natalie Gochenhour all had field goals for the Eagles.
Churubusco outscored Fremont 14-11 in the second quarter to post a 26-17 lead at halftime. DeBolt tallied five points in the quarter and Madison Hosted added four. Katie Berlew led Fremont with four in the quarter.
The visitors outscored Churubusco 10-7 in the third quarter, scoring eight of those points from the free-throw line, shooting 10-for-12 in the third and narrowing Churubusco’s lead to 33-27.
Churubusco had similar success from the free throw line in the fourth, putting up 14 from the charity stripe for 19 total points in the last eight minutes to pull out the 52-42 win.
Mariah Hosted led Churubusco with 19 points, followed by DeBolt with 13 and Madison Hosted with 10.
Berlin led Fremont with 19 points. Rhonehosue tallied nine.
With the win, Churubusco’s record improves to 4-11 (1-5 NECC) while Fremont’s falls to 3-12 (1-6).
