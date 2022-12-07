CHURUBUSCO — Columbia City’s boys basketball team has had a pretty good last couple of games.
Last Friday night, the Eagles rolled to a 64-46 win over visiting Canterbury.
What would Columbia City do for an encore?
Why, travel to Churubusco for its annual Whitley County rivalry matchup with the other nest of Eagles and come away with a 91-38 win over its smaller county counterpart.
With the win, Columbia City improved to 3-1 on the young 2022-23 season. 'Busco fell to 0-2.
Columbia City used its stifling full-court press to force a number of Churubusco turnovers and blitz out to a 11-3 early lead. Columbia City set a blistering first-quarter pace, leading 29-10 at the first stop.
Columbia City continued the onslaught in the second, leading 51-18 at the half. The running clock was in effect for much of the second half and the Columbia City reserves saw quite a bit of action down the stretch.
'Busco has given up more than 50 points in the first half in both games this year — an 80-51 loss to NECC foe Westview last Friday night, Dec. 2, being the other. That’s a cause for concern for Churubusco coach Shannon Beard.
“Columbia City is a very fundamentally sound team,” Beard said.
Despite the lopsided score, Beard saw some positives, including his team’s hustle.
“We were still able to do some of the things we wanted to do, especially getting Gavin (Huelsenbeck, 6-4 junior forward) the ball inside,” Beard said.
Huelsenbeck had 11 points, along with sophomore guard Brayden Bianski, to pace Churubusco.
Senior guard Andrew Hedrick led Columbia City with 25 points. Sophomore guard Stratton Fuller added 23.
Columbia City coach Matt Schauss, meanwhile, was less than pleased with his team after a lackluster practice on Monday.
“Our intensity and focus weren’t there, so I was a little ticked at the guys,” Schauss said. “I got on them a little bit, and they brought the intensity tonight. But that can’t just be a game day thing… We need to bring that energy to practice, too.”
Columbia City travels to Carroll Saturday night for a non-conference contest with the Chargers. Carroll (2-0 with a Friday night game at Concordia on tap) is coming off its own blowout win, a 98-69 win over East Noble in Kendallville last Saturday night.
Churubusco heads to South Adams Saturday night for a non-conference tilt with the 1-3 Starfires.
