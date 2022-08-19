LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s football team opened its season with a 36-17 loss to South Bend St. Joseph on Friday night at Laker Field.
The Indians jumped out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter. They scored their first two touchdowns seven seconds apart and recovered their own pooch kickoff in between those two scores.
Hayden Miller caught a swing pass left from Alex Ortiz, then outran the Lakers for a 77-yard scoring reception with 6 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first quarter. After recovering the short kickoff, Ortiz went deep to Daeh McCullough for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Ortiz threw three touchdown passes for St. Joseph’s.
For Lakeland, Khamron Malaivanh had a one-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the first half and Owen Troyer returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Carson Mickem kicked a 24-yard field goal and made two extra-point kicks.
Prairie Heights 39,
Whitko 0
In South Whitley, Jaden Daniels had three touchdown runs and twin brother Trenton Daniels ran for a touchdown and threw for a score.
Matt Roberts had a touchdown for Prairie Heights. Wade McCrea recorded his first varsity quarterback sack in defense.
Fremont 32,
Southern Wells 8
In Poneto, the Eagles won on the Raiders’ home field for the first time since Oct. 31, 1997.
Collin Green and Zak Pica each had two touchdowns for Fremont. Green had three two-point conversion runs and Pica ran for two points once.
Columbia City 31,
Churubusco 7
In Columbia City, Colten Pieper threw for three TD passes to lead the host Eagles.
Riley Buroff had Churubusco’s lone touchdown on a three-yard run late in the first half.
