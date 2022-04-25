BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Both Churubusco ball clubs had to battle back to defeat Prairie Heights in first-round games of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Monday.
The Eagle baseball team had to bounce back from the Panthers scoring three runs in the second inning to take control in the middle innings and win 9-3.
At the Field of Dreams, the Churubusco softballers rallied from a 5-1 deficit after five innings and overcame a PH comeback in the ninth to upset the Panthers 10-9 in eight innings.
Both Churubusco teams will play second-round games at Fremont today, starting at 5:30 p.m. The softball game will be at Vistula Park, which is a short drive west down State Road 120 from Fremont High School.
Softball
Churubusco 10,
Prairie Heights 9
Panther freshman Emily McCrea was in command of the Eagles over the first five innings has her team built a 5-1 lead. She re-entered in the eighth in relief of Trinity Pratt and nearly got out of a bases loaded situation with one out.
McCrea struck out Grace Lawson for the second out, but a catcher’s interference call against the Panthers with Eagle Lauren Stroder swinging at a pitch gave Stroder first base and forced the go-ahead run to score.
Churubusco freshman starter Kendall Williams worked around a single from Shyanne Duncan to lead off the bottom of the eighth to keep Heights off the scoreboard and complete the win.
“We are super young,” Eagles coach Phil Nicolet said. “This game means more than the first win of the NECC Tournament. This sets the stage for the rest of the season.
“Prairie Heights is a great hitting team. There were some breaks here and there, but we went out there and matched them.”
Churubusco (4-4) started getting to McCrea and the reliever Pratt in the sixth.
Pratt caught a soft liner at her shoe tops from Williams and turned it into a double play for the first two outs in the inning. Then Stroder singled home two runs a couple of batters later and the Eagles scored another run to make it a 5-4 game when Kaelyn Marks reached on an error.
Churubusco scored five runs in the seventh off Pratt. Madison Hosted’s single off the top of the fence in rightcenter with one out scored Ashlyn Erwin to tie the game at 5-5. Brieann Hosted scored on a passed ball to give the Eagles the lead.
Marks ended the big inning with a 2-run single to put Churubusco up 9-5.
Prairie Heights found a way to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at nine. A couple of swinging bunt singles and an Eagle error helped the Panthers.
A single by McCrea drove in a run to get Heights (3-5) within two at 9-8. Pratt had a sacrifice fly to deep left center to make it a one-run game.
After Kalli Aaron was intentionally walked to load the bases, Madi Strater worked a walk to tie the contest at nine.
Williams struck out nine for Churubusco.
Baseball
Churubusco 9,
Prairie Heights 3
Momentum swung the Panthers’ way in the bottom of the second.
Luke Severe doubled into the leftcenter gap against Churubusco starting pitcher Cal Ostrowski to score Logan Hamilton and tie the game at 1.
Severe scored on a wild pitch with two outs to put Heights (3-6) up 2-1. Jacob Graber scored when the Eagles dropped Sam Levitz’s long fly ball to left.
Hunter Allen retired the Eagles in order in the top of the third. But Churubusco (2-8) got going in the fourth and Prairie Heights did little offensively outside of the second inning as it only had two hits in the game.
The Eagles scored in their final four at-bats with two runs each in the fourth and sixth innings, three in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Keenan Hendricks had two hits and three runs batted in for the Eagles. Wyatt Marks also had two hits, and Keaton Blessing also drove in two runs.
Gaven Hart pitched three scoreless innings for the Eagles in relief and received the win.
Both Prairie Heights teams will play in consolation games on Thursday.
