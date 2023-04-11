CHURUBUSCO — Columbia City was the winner in the annual season-opening clash of Whitley County boys golf teams Tuesday at Eel River Golf Course.
Columbia City shot a 151. Whitko was second with 216, followed by Churubusco in third with 239.
Rhet Wilson was meet medalist with a 1-over 36 on the Eel River front nine. Joey Eminger had Busco’s best score with a 54, while Noah Burnworth shot a 44 to lead Whitko.
Churubusco is in action again on Thursday against Fort Wayne North Side at McMillen Park in Fort Wayne. Whitko is idle until April 22 when it is at the Manchester Invitational. Columbia City travels to Norwell on Thursday.
Columbia City 151, Whitko 216,
Churubuscco 239
Columbia City: Kam Hoag 39, Andrew Hedrick 37, Rhet Wilson 36, Sam Bechtold 39, Brendan Cook 46.
Whitko: Noah Burnworth 44, Keaton Cornell 49, Caleb Beer 62, Jack Hill 61, Lyncon Sounders 62.
Churubusco: Joey Eminger 54, Jace Snyder 61, Reice Bucchop 63, Caden Ummel 65, Mason Jacks 61.
JV: Churubusco — Carter Van Houten 64.
