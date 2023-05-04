COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City softball team scored early and often Thursday evening in a 13-0 win over DeKalb, a game halted after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
With the loss, the Barons fell to 5-13 overall, 1-3 Northeast 8 Conference. Columbia City improved to 12-3, 3-1.
The Barons managed just two hits on the night and committed three errors. Rylee Moore and Paige Storck had the DeKalb hits.
Hannah Lickey and Molly Brady had three hits each for the Eagles.
Columbia City scored three runs in the home half of the first and broke it open with six in the second. One in the third and three in the fourth put the Eagles over 10 runs, and with junior pitcher Bethany Haselby dealing, that was more than enough.
Haselby fanned 11 Barons.
DeKalb co-head coach Jody Betley liked some of what he saw from his team, despite the lopsided score.
“I’m not disappointed in how we played out there today,” Betley said. “Columbia City is a good team. … In the long run, we’ll look back on this and keep working hard and getting ready for sectionals.”
DeKalb returns to action today with a non-conference game at Carroll. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City is idle until Monday when the Eagles will host East Noble.
