ALBION — Eastside’s volleyball team gained its first post-season victory since 2014 in defeating Churubusco 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21 in Class 2A Sectional play at Central Noble Friday.
The Blazers (11-16) will face Prairie Heights in the second match Saturday. Fairfield will face Central Noble, a five-set winner over Westview Thursday, in the first match Saturday. The winners return at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship match.
Churubusco’s season ended at 13-16.
The Blazers lost to the Eagles in four sets Sept. 2. In that match, sophomore Ella Boersema had 20 kills and senior Hannah Boersema chipped in with 10.
“Our serving came through tonight,” Eastside coach Kent Mitchell said afterwards. “I’m just so happy for these girls.
“I told the girls I believe we’ve got it takes to win this game,” he said. “We did those things right and we won.”
Mitchell said one of the goals was to make it tough for Churubusco’s hitters. Eastside’s tough serving, he said, played a role in getting the Eagles out of their system.
“Our keys were service pressure, take care of the defense on our side, and we felt the offense would come,” Mitchell said.
For the match, Skyelar Kessler served seven aces. Jasmine Dircksen and Josie Richman had two each.
Eleanor Neumann had 15 kills and Mataya Bireley chipped in with 10 for the Blazers. Kessler had 25 assists and 20 digs. Allison Hoffelder had 13 assists and Dircksen added 17 digs.
The Blazers jumped ahead 7-2 in the first set and took a 20-11 lead on a Neumann tip. A tip by Hoffelder, two Neumann kills and a Dircksen ace pushed that advantage to 24-12.
Ella Boersema got two kills to give the Eagles some momentum, and they closed to 24-16 before a spike sailed out of play on match point.
Eastside surged to a 17-11 lead in the second set after a Hoffelder kill, but a kill by Ella Boersema, a tip by Hannah Boersema and a double-hit on an Eastside set trimmed the margin to 21-17.
Another double-hit enabled Churubusco to pull within 21-20, but the Blazers regained some cushion on two Eagle hitting errors. Kills by Breeyn Fulkerson and Brielle Shearer cut the gap to one again before a Bireley kill ended the second set in Eastside’s favor.
The Eagles regrouped and took a 5-2 lead in the third set behind kills from Ella Boersema and Aryssa George. Eastside went in front 18-15 when a Churubusco spike sailed out of play.
A Hannah Boersema block evened the match at 19-all. It was tied four more times, the last at 24-all, before Ella Boersema slammed a spike off an Eastside blocker and Sydnee Przemielewski added on for a 26-24 win.
With the fourth set tied at 10, Kessler stepped to the line and served six straight points, including two aces. Neumann and Haley Wies added kills for a 16-10 advantage.
The lead grew to 20-11 on a Neumann kill and a Bireley let serve for an ace.
Shearer registered three kills in a row to launch a Churubusco comeback. Both Boersemas and Przemielewski got in on the act. Hannah Boersema’s block cut the deficit to 24-21 before Richman’s tip ended it for Eastside at 25-21.
