KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season Thursday afternoon, defeating Churubusco 68-28 at the Big Blue Pit.
The Knights (2-7) scored the first 11 points of the game. The Eagles’ first point came when junior Caden Ummel made one of two free throws. Churubusco’s first field goal of the game was on a driving layup by sophomore Brayden Bianski with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the first quarter, which made the score 19-4 in favor of East Noble.
EN led 22-4 after one quarter and 45-12 at the half.
The Knights implemented some changes on defense that were different from the philosophy they went with at the start of the season. They had plenty of turnovers in their half-court defense and turned them into easy baskets on the other end.
“We focused more on us,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “From one to 10, I’m happy with the effort we played with. We did not create bad habits. We played together, made each other better and executed better.”
All 10 Knights who played scored. Senior Owen Ritchie led EN with 15 points. Junior Owen VanGessel had 14 points and senior Hunter Kline scored 13.
“Owen VanGessel had a good game,” Durnell said. “He’s beginning to gain confidence in himself.
“Looking ahead in our schedule, we have a winnable stretch of games coming up. We’re trying to learn how to win,” Durnell added. “We played a lot of good stretches of basketball and are trying to eliminate or shorten the length of our bad stretches.”
Ummel had 17 points for Churubusco (1-6). Junior guard Ayden White, the Eagles’ best player, did not play.
The Eagles will host Elkhart Christian Tuesday. East Noble will travel to Central Noble on Saturday for an afternoon matinee on New Year’s Eve.
In other area action Thursday, Angola won at Hamilton 78-24.
