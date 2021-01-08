CHURUBUSCO — It was a game of two halves for Churubusco’s and Fremont’s boys basketball teams on Friday.
While the boys played a more even first half, Churubusco ran away with the game in the second half, winning 92-59.
Fremont led by as much as five in the first quarter, 7-2, after points from Fremont’s Ethan Bock, Logan Brace and a 3-pointer from Gabel Pentecost.
Churubusco’s Drew Pliett kept the Eagles in the game, however, scoring seven to boost the hosts to an 18-13 advantage at the end of the first.
Fremont took back the lead to start the second quarter, 19-18, after scoring four unanswered points in the first two minutes.
The teams traded the lead four times before halftime, and Churubusco pulled away in the last two minutes with baskets by Luke McClure, Gavin Huelsenbeck and Jackson Paul to make the score 36-31.
Churubusco came out of the locker room at halftime with a new mindset, running off 30 points while holding the visitors to 15.
Landen Jordan sparked the quarter with back-to-back buckets, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers by Pliett and McClure. A free throw by Jordan put the hosts at a 9-0 run in the first three minutes of the quarter.
Fremont’s Ethan Bontrager broke the dry spell with a 3-pointer, but that was quickly matched by Churubusco’s Ayden White to make the score 50-36 in favor of the hosts.
In the final 3:30 of the third, Churubusco outscored Fremont 16-8, thanks to eight points by Paul, to make the score 68-46 going into the fourth.
It was the Landen Jordan show in the fourth quarter, as the 6-foot-9 senior rattled off eight unanswered points on his way to 13 points in the quarter.
The hosts raced their way to 22 fourth-quarter points while giving up 13 to Fremont, making the final score 92-59.
Jordan led Churubusco with 26 points, followed by Paul with 24 and McClure with 22.
Brace paced Fremont with 19 points and Bontrager chipped in 16.
With the win, Churubusco improved to 7-1 (2-1 NECC) and Fremont fell to 2-6 (2-2).
