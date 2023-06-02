FREMONT — Auburn native Tanner Jack won the first High Banks Triple Play 50-lap feature race of the season for late models at Angola Motorsport Speedway last Saturday night.
Thirteen-year-old Parker Moyer was a first-time winner in the 25-lap street stocks feature. John Gatton Jr. won the first Modified Mixer 50-lap feature of the season, and Chip Heintzelman won the 20-lap main in the front wheel drives.
Brandon Barcus was fast qualifier in both the street stocks and the late models. He was second in the late models feature and third in the street stocks feature.
Tonight at AMS, 20 adult grandstand fans will win $50 apiece. The track’s four weekly divisions will be in action. The racing starts at 7 p.m.
Admission prices are $30 apiece for adult and driver pit passes, $20 for pit passes for children age 13 and under, $15 for an adult grandstand ticket, and $8 for a grandstand ticket for students ages 11-16. Children age 10 and under will be admitted for free.
For more information, go online to raceangola.com.
