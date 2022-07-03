The top awards for the KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Softball team are interwoven.
A state champion team and the dominant pitching ace they had to get past on the tournament trail take the leading honors.
Eastside enjoyed a 29-1 season and captured the school’s second softball state championship with a 2-1 win over North Posey in the Class 2A final. The first-year coach of the amazing Blazers, Brennen Kitchen, is the All-Area Coach of the Year.
The All-Area Prep of the Year, Westview ace Alexys Antal, was blocking Eastside’s path at the regional level. The Blazers slipped by with a 1-0 win, ending a season that saw the Warriors with their first-ever sectional title.
Kitchen had some tough personnel decisions inheriting an experienced team. Players who were regulars in past seasons had to accept new roles.
The Blazers bought in, however, with everyone contributing however they could, and sticking with the team’s motto: Every day we earn it.
Eastside had several players who came up with big hits and clutch defensive plays. The team that lost only to Leo, a Class 3A semi-state finalist, had no one in the lineup who could be targeted by opponents.
Kitchen also drilled the Blazers on the mental side of the game. How would they react when adversity made its inevitable appearance? How would they handle certain game situations?
Eastside won its last 11 after the loss to Leo. The Blazers ran the table at 11-0 for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title and also won the NECC Tournament.
Antal, chosen for the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North-South All-Star Games, gave her team a shot at the Blazers with an incredible pitching effort in the sectional. She went the distance in two 10-inning victories, 3-2 over Fairfield and 1-0 over Bremen.
A repeat first-team All-State choice, Antal threw a staggering 274 pitches over the two games and struck out 40 batters.
For the year, she was 16-4 with an 0.97 ERA. She struck out 256 and walked just 15 in 130 innings.
She was also force at the plate with a .597 average, four home runs and 23 RBIs. She had 10 doubles and stole 17 bases.
Here’s a look at the rest of the KPC Media Group All-Area Softball Team:
Faith McClain, Sr., SS, Eastside
An All-State pick for classes 1A and 2A, McClain had a .481 average to go along with team highs of 50 hits and 52 RBIs. She had three home runs, nine doubles and three triples, and swiped 11 bases. She was picked for the North-South All-Star Games.
Natalie Lower, Jr., P, Eastside
The Eastside ace went 18-1 with one save and had a 1.82 ERA. She fanned 142 and walked only 29 in 119 innings.
Jayci Kitchen, So., CF, Eastside
Kitchen batted .495 and scored 54 runs for the state champs. She had 47 hits and drove in 21 runs. She was perfect in stolen bases at 23-of-23.
Skyelar Kessler, Sr., 2B, Eastside
The recipient of the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award at the state finals, Kessler hit .408, scoring 35 runs and driving in 28. She was 14-of-16 in stolen bases and put down seven sacrifice bunts.
Grace Kreischer, Jr., RF, Eastside
Kreischer hit .403 with three home runs and three doubles. She scored 23 runs and drove in 22.
Mataya Bireley, Sr., 3B, Eastside
Bireley had a .952 fielding percentage at the hot corner with only three errors. She batted .344 with a team-high 11 doubles. She had 31 runs scored and 31 RBIs.
Grace McClain, Jr., 1B, Eastside
McClain made only three errors all year and fielded .980. She hit .337 with five home runs, and was second on the team with 39 RBIs. She scored 24 runs.
Lilli Cline, Fr., DP, Eastside
Cline’s first varsity season was a big one with a .382 batting average. She scored 31 runs and drove in 12.
Ashlyn Erwin, Jr., SS, Churubusco
An All-State choice for Classes 1A-2A, Erwin hit .472 for the Eagles. She scored 29 runs and drove in 15.
Bri Caldwell, Sr., C, Westview
The Warriors’ team captain hit .328 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. She was solid behind the plate with just two errors and a .992 fielding percentage.
Hope Bortner, So., SS, Westview
Bortner had a .397 batting average with 10 doubles and 18 RBIs for the school’s first sectional championship team.
Harper Henney, Sr., SS, Angola
The Hornets’ leadoff hitter made the offense go with a .486 batting average. She hit two home runs and was a perfect 20-for-20 on steals.
Alyssa Kyle, Jr., P, Angola
The Hornet ace went 10-5 with 108 strikeouts. She set a school record with 15 K’s against East Noble. She was also strong at the plate with a .391 average.
Libby Goldey, Sr., SS, Central Noble
The Cougars’ offensive MVP hit .451, driving in 25 runs and scoring 17. She had a home run and 12 doubles.
Kaitlyn Keck, So., SS-P, Lakeland
Keck batted .437 with six home runs and 26 RBIs. She also had eight doubles. As a pitcher she was 5-4 with 48 strikeouts.
Breanna Lovelace, Sr., LF, Lakeland
Lovelace was a .507 hitter with an .817 slugging percentage. She had four home runs and 10 doubles, and drove in 23 runs.
Elliot Rouch, Jr., SS, East Noble
Rouch struck out only six times as the Knights’ leadoff hitter and posted a .404 batting average. Her fielding average was .915.
Brenna Spangler, Sr., 3B-C, DeKalb
Spangler batted .524 and drove in 30 runs. She had 11 doubles and hit two home runs.
Katie Waters, Jr., C-3B, DeKalb
Waters returned from injury and hit .427 with seven doubles for the Barons. She scored 16 runs and drove in 15.
Kalli Aaron, Sr., SS-OF, Prairie Heights
Aaron hit .535 for the Panthers and had six home runs to go with 30 RBIs. She had 11 doubles and a 1.056 slugging percentage.
Lillie Booher, Sr., 3B, Prairie Heights
Booher had a .500 batting average. She hit two home runs and drove in 20 runs.
Jada Rhonehouse, Sr., SS-OF, Fremont
Rhonehouse slammed seven home runs and had 28 RBIs to go with a .355 average. She scored 36 runs.
Sydney Hinchliffe, Jr., P-1B, Fremont
Hinchcliffe went deep six times and led the Eagles with 44 RBIs while posting a .320 average. She also had 10 pitching victories and struck out 81 in 109 innings.
Sammy Meyers, Fr., IF, Fremont
Meyers sported a .422 average and scored a team-high 47 runs for the Eagles. She had 16 RBIs.
Megan Knox, Sr., SS, Lakewood Park
Knox hit over .600 for the Panthers while driving in more than 20 runs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Laney Miller, Kaitlyn Bergman, Halle Hathaway, Garrett; Ashleigh Gray, Kennedy Vice, Avery Deter, Central Noble; Paige Storck, Rylee Moore, DeKalb; Cassidi Parham, Kasey Priestley, Abbie Bustos, Lakeland; Ava West, Sabrina Kauffman, Lakewood Park; Julia Vargas, West Noble; Cady Smith and Jalyn Thompson, East Noble.
