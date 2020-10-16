CHURUBUSCO — Fairfield concluded its dominating regular season play with a 24-6 victory over Churubusco on Friday, improving to 8-0 and finishing with an undefeated record against Northeast Corner Conference opponents.
“There’s a reason they’re undefeated and there’s a reason they won the Big School division,” Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said. “They’re a good football team and we just didn’t play good enough to beat them.”
Though Churubusco didn’t win in the end, the Eagles had a few small victories in the game, including holding Fairfield’s offense to its lowest scoring game this season, as the team averages 38 points per game.
Churubusco’s offense managed to pick up yardage, but was unable to convert its drives into scoring plays.
“I felt like we moved the ball pretty effectively, but we made some critical errors in the red zone,” Sade said.
The Falcons got on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a 52-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cory Lantz, and the Falcons scored again one minute into the second quarter off a 16-yard touchdown run by Dalton Cripe.
The Falcons attempted a two-point conversion in both possessions but were unsuccessful in both, making the score 12-0 at halftime.
Though the rain didn’t start until the final seconds of the game, damp, cool conditions likely contributed to multiple fumbles by both teams, as the second half started with a Churubusco fumble on its first possession.
The change in possession set up Fairfield 38 yards from the end zone, and Lantz punched the ball in from the one-yard line to make the score 18-0 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles again fumbled the ball in its next drive, but Fairfield fumbled just three plays later, and Churubusco got the ball back at midfield.
Nick Nondorf took over the offense from there, taking the snap and running the ball six times to move the Eagles to the Fairfield 13-yard line.
Ethan Hille finished off the drive with a touchdown run to narrow Fairfield’s lead to 18-6 with 11 minutes left in the game.
However, just two plays after the kickoff, Fairfield’s Lantz broke away for a 60-yard touchdown run — the last points of the game — making the score 24-6.
The teams fumbled three more times between the 10-minute mark and the end of the game.
Churubusco threatened to score in the final minute of the game, coming within nine yards of the end zone after a big punt return by Nondorf, but the drive stalled and Fairfield took over on downs to end the game.
“Nick played hard and stepped up. He made some plays when we needed him to. We’re lucky to have him,” Sade said.
Churubusco quarterback Riley Buroff completed three of nine pass attempts for eight yards. Nondorf led the offense with 99 rushing yards, followed by Wyatt Marks with 54.
Farifield’s Lantz recorded 14 passing yards on one reception. He carried the ball for 155 yards on 21 attempts.
The win improves Fairfield to 8-0 and 4-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division. The Falcons will host Central Noble in the opening round of sectional play next week.
Churubusco drops to 4-3 and will travel to Triton for its sectional opener Friday.
