EMMA — Churubusco’s boys basketball team had its season ended Tuesday night the same way it started.
A rout by Westview.
Much like their 80-51 loss to Westview in the first game of the season back on Dec. 2, 2022, the Eagles could not defend the host Warriors in the first round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A Boys Basketball Sectional 35, losing 74-49 to end their season.
Churubusco started strong, opening the game with a 9-4 lead after a pair of 3-pointers by junior Joey Taylor (20 points) and one by junior Caden Ummel (11 points).
The Warriors responded with a 7-0 run involving junior Luke Helmuth (10 points) and seniors Jethro Hostetler (10 points) and Brady Yoder (19 points) to take back the lead, until Eagles senior Andrew Rapp scored twice in the final minute of the quarter to give Churubusco a 13-11 lead.
“We looked like we weren’t prepared to play a six o’clock game,” Warriors coach Chandler Prible said. “We didn’t necessarily show up mentally ready to go is what it looked like. Then we responded well in the second half and I was proud of the response.”
The two teams traded blows in the second quarter as well, though Westview hit six 3-pointers, two from Yoder and four from junior Wiley Minix (20 points), to earn a 35-27 halftime advantage.
“I know in the first quarter, (Minix) had missed his four shots, and I just told him to have the confidence to miss a fifth one,” Prible said. “I just want him to keep shooting and keep shooting, and he did a good job of that. It took him a little while to finally hit one, but we’re not very good if he’s not scoring, so he’s got to have that confidence to score.”
Then the third quarter started. Westview dominated that stanza, outscoring Churubusco 35-8 in those eight minutes to lead 70-35 and set the running clock in motion for the entirety of the fourth.
Other scorers for Westview were sophomores Owen Brill (6 points) and Kamden Yoder (5 points) and junior Micah Miller (4 points).
Additional scorers for Churubusco were freshman Weston Ott with three points, juniors Nicholas Schott and Ayden White with two points each, and sophomore Ethan Hartsock with two points.
Churubusco ends its season at 3-20, while the Warriors improved to 15-8 for the season and advanced to the semifinal game against Eastside Friday night.
“It’s a game where we’re going to see a lot of ball screens,” Prible said. “So we’ve got to make sure that we’re prepared to defend those and that we communicate well. We also know that there’s a chance that they slow the pace down, so we’ve got to make sure we come out ready to play from the start.”
