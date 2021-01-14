Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.