Eastside and Central Noble picked up victories in Northeast Corner Conference tournament games Thursday.
Eastside 52,
Fremont girls 13
Eastside’s girls basketball team led 15-0 after a quarter and limited a short-handed Fremont team to a single free throw in the first half at Butler.
The hosts cruised to a 52-13 win.
Twelve players figured in the scoring for the Blazers (9-6), led by Skyelar Kessler and Grace Kreischer, who had eight points each.
Brittney Geiger and Ava Paddock came off the bench to score six points apiece for Eastside.
Kaylie Zuccolotto had five points for Fremont.
Central Noble 42,
Churubusco girls 20
At Albion, Bridgette Gray had 11 points and Lydia Andrews added nine to lead Central Noble to a 42-20 consolation game victory over Churubusco.
Central Noble improved to 12-4 with the win.
Brelle Shearer led the Eagles (4-13) with seven points. Cara DeBolt added five.
The Cougars led 9-4 after a quarter and 17-11 at halftime. Central Noble outscored Churubusco 25-9 in the second half.
Eastside 60,
Garrett boys 38
The Railroaders led 11-9 after the first quarter, but host Eastside outscored Garrett 40-15 in the middle two quarters to blow the game open.
The Blazers won the game 60-38.
Hugh Henderson had 13 points to lead the Blazers (7-2). Santino Brewer and Gabe Trevino added 12 each.
Freshman Drayton Myers led Garrett (2-10) with 16 points, including four three-point field goals. Jasen Bailey added eight points.
Lakeland boys 66, Fairfield 57
In LaGrange, the Lakers get back to .500 at 4-4 by beating the Falcons for the second time this season.
Brayden Bontrager had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead Lakeland. Ben Keil had 15 points, seven boards and three assists. Mason Douglas and Bracey Shepherd had 13 points each.
