CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco junior standout Jackson Paul scored his 1,000th point — and then some — in the Eagles 100-60 routing of Northeast Corner Conference foe Lakeland on an icy Thursday evening.
Paul hit the milestone in the first quarter, where he scored six points of his own. He ended the game with 19 points.
The teams played a more competitive first quarter, with Lakeland’s Carson Aldrich hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to narrow the Eagles’ lead to 20-16.
After that, though, Churubusco ran up a lead and never looked back.
The Eagles stretched the score in the second quarter. Paul opened the period with a 3-pointer. Lakeland’s Bracey Shepherd answered with a field goal, but Churubusco went on an 13-2 run, including six points from Landen Jordan, two from Paul, and a 3-pointer from Noah Wolfe to put the Eagles ahead 36-20 with 3:39 to go in the first half.
Jordan scored six more points before the buzzer, tallying 12 total in the second quarter.
Lakeland tried to keep up, but saw itself in a 43-25 hole at halftime.
Jordan opened the second half with a bang, slamming down a dunk just seconds into the third quarter. The team built on that momentum, scoring seven points in less than 30 seconds to lead 52-27.
Lakeland tried to keep up, putting up 20 third-quarter points; however, the Eagles scored an impressive 31 to run ahead to 74-45 going into the fourth.
“We have the ability to keep the pace going — to go on runs — once that happened, we played even faster,” Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said. “We had 15 steals, and we probably scored on a majority of them. That’s when we’re at our best.
Laker Brayden Bontrager opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer. Bontrager put up four more points before he fouled out with 4:48 left in the game.
The Eagles stayed hot, and Wolfe hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Churubusco above the 100-point mark.
Churubusco had six players score in double digits. Jordan led the team with 24 points, followed by Paul with 19, Gage Kelly with 15, Hunter Perlich with 13, and Luke McClure and Wolfe with 10 apiece. Tim Knepple had nine points.
“To score 100 points and have almost seven players in double figures — that’s impressive. That means we’re sharing the ball and we have a lot of good pieces,” Paul said.
Bontrager paced Lakeland with 23 points and Shepherd tallied 15.
With the win, Churubusco improves to 9-6, 6-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference, and was coach Paul’s 50th win as the Eagles’ head coach. Lakeland drops to 4-4 in the NECC and 6-10 overall.
Lakeland is back in action Saturday, hosting East Noble at 1:30 p.m.
Churubusco has a break and will host Wayne on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
