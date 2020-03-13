INDIANAPOLIS — The Churubusco boys basketball postseason run is on pause.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the game, that the boys basketball state tournament is postponed, including the Class 2A North Judson Regional where the Eagles were scheduled to play Blackhawk Christian on Saturday.
"The looks on their faces were so hard. It was disappointing to pass that message on to the guys," Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said. "We understand why, but it doesn't make it easier."
The team was set to board a bus for North Judson at 4:45 p.m. Friday, spend the night and play the game Saturday morning.
Now, with Smith-Green Community Schools closed through April and a lot of uncertainty in the future, plans for practice and the tournament are not clear. Players may be able to workout on their own, but gaining access to a gymnasium may not be feasible.
"We don't know what practice looks like right now," Paul said. "We'll have to sit down with administration and we will do whatever they decide is best. It's all still very new right now."
Though not being able to practice may be a disadvantage, all boys teams remaining in the tournament across the state are facing the same situation.
"It'll be a challenge, but we're no different than everyone else," Paul said. "They all have the same challenges."
On Thursday, the IHSAA announced that the boys basketball tournament would go on with limited spectators, but the amount of school closures around the state forced the association's hand.
"Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately," the IHSAA statement said.
There is a chance the tournament will start back up at a later date.
"On the positive side, it hasn't been canceled. Hopefully there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Paul said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed that we'll get to finish it."
Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled with no spectators in attendance. Competition will begin at 1 p.m.
"The association will continue to evaluate the utility of continuing the boys basketball tournament at a later date. We'll inform our member schools and the public as soon as a definitive decision can be reached," IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said in a video released with the statement.
