MARION – Angola’s boys track team has won its first regional championship in program history Thursday, taking the Marion Regional with 59.50 points
The Hornets scored in the 4-by-400-meter relay in sixth place to clinch the sixth regional team title in Angola athletic history.
“This is as good as it gets,” said AHS coach Brad Peterson, who dedicated the regional championship to his parents Barrie and Judy. Barrie Peterson had an outstanding career coaching track and field in Fort Wayne.
“This is a dedicated group who put in the work over spring break. I thought we were fresher at the end.
Concordia was second with 50 points. Leo was third with 45.5 points, followed by Bellmont (45) and Northrop (41) to round out the top five. Churubusco tied for sixth with Carroll with 40 points.
Izaiah Steury won the 1,600 and the 3,200 to lead the Hornets. He also anchored the 4-by-400 relay.
Senior Tim Macomber is going to next Friday’s Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in the discus and the shot put after placing second in the discus and third in the shot put at the regional.
Senior Garrett Sauter was third in the 110 hurdles to qualify for state. He was also fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Sophomore Alex Meyer also scored in two events for Angola, tying for fifth in the high jump and placing seventh in the long jump.
Sam Tarnell was fifth in the 3,200 and Brandon Villafuerte was sixth in the shot put to help Angola win a regional championship.
Lakewood Park senior Zach Collins won the regional title in the 100-meter dash and Churubusco is going to State Finals as the regional champion in the 4-by-400-meter relay.
Central Noble’s Clayton Kirkpatrick finished ahead of Sauter in the 110 hurdles in second place by a hundredth of a second, 14.87-14.88.
“The start was pretty sloppy, but I straightened things up,” Kirkpatrick said.
Churubusco also had regional runners-up in Riley Buroff at 6 feet, 2 inches and Hunter Bianski in the shot put.
West Noble’s Jalen Gonzalez is going to state in the 200 after a third-place regional finish.
East Noble’s state trip in the 4-by-800 relay still stands. They placed fourth in the faster second heat. But the winner of that heat Oak Hill was disqualified for dropping the baton after the race. The Knights were third in the relay to advance to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.