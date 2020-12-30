CHURUBUSCO — Just putting on their uniforms and playing a basketball game was a win for the Garrett girls Wednesday.
The Railroaders won more than that as they dominated an overmatched Churubusco team for a 68-11 Northeast Corner Conference victory, but getting back to action after a layoff of 18 days was nice.
No fans were permitted to attend the game due to COVID restrictions.
"A little rusty as far as our jump shots (Garrett was 26-of-60 thanks to some points off turnovers, and shot 7-of-27 from three), but other than that I thought we played pretty well," Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. "We've got to shoot free throws better (9-of-15), we know that."
Bailey Kelham led Garrett (11-1 overall, 5-0 NECC) in three categories with 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Taylor Gerke had 13 points, six assists and three blocks, and Faith Owen hit four threes for 12 points. Nataley Armstrong had 10 assists.
Cara DeBolt had five points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-10, 1-5), and Audrey Huelsenbeck also scored five.
Garrett's defense was the story, hounding the Eagles with strong pressure on the ball and later trapping. The Big Train had 20 steals to contribute to Churubusco's 31 turnovers.
"I thought their offense was going to slow us down a little," Lapadot said. "We did a good job getting out, and we got in our trap in the second quarter and that kind of got us going.
"We got a lot of people a lot of playing time and handled our business."
Churubusco took an early 3-2 lead on Huelsenbeck's three-point play. From there, the Railroaders held the Eagles scoreless for more than 14 minutes in the first half, with DeBolt's putback finally ending the drought just before the half.
Garrett reeled off 36 straight points in the meantime and led 38-5 at the break. The Railroaders held the Eagles without a field goal in the second half.
Lapadot had the regulars on the bench for much of the third quarter, then gave them more work late in the third and early in the fourth before turning the game over to the bench. Nine different Railroaders scored in the win.
The Railroaders kept working even with the big lead. Owen went to the floor to secure a steal, and from a seated position found Armstrong, who fed Gerke for a basket late in the third quarter.
Garrett makes a trip to Leo Saturday, and then the schedule "gets real fast," Lapadot said. The Railroaders face two of the other NECC upper echelon teams next week in Fairfield and Central Noble before the conference tourney the following week.
