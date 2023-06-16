INDIANAPOLIS — A few area athletes competed in the Midwest Meet of Champions last Saturday at Marian University.
Churubusco senior Wyatt Neireiter ran the anchor leg of Team Indiana’s boys 4-by-800 relay. He ran his 800-meter split at 1 minute, 58.24 seconds and made up some ground on other teams, but his Indiana relay team finished second.
Eagle junior Ethan Smith finished fifth in the boys pole vault, clearing the bar at 14 feet.
Eastside junior Dane Sebert competed in both throwing events for the Team Indiana boys. He was second in the shot put with a throw of 57 feet, 3.5 inches, and he was fifth in the discus at 171-6.
DeKalb had two girls take part. Lydia Bennett placed sixth in both the 1,600 (5:19.15) and the 3,200 (12:21.28). Scout Warner was fifth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet.
