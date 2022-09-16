CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco High School volleyball team has been having some short nights lately.
That trend continued Thursday night as the Eagles improved to a perfect 6-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference (11-5 overall) with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over Westview.
The Warriors dropped to 4-16, 1-4 NECC.
The Eagles got out to big early leads in the first two sets, 15-8 in the first set and 10-3 in the second.
Another pattern the Eagles have seen recently is having a bit off a drop-off in energy, and that happened on this night, too, as Westview was able to surge out to a 10-5 early advantage in the third set.
But the lead evaporated as quickly as it was built, and Churubusco was able to rip off a 7-2 run to tie it at 12. The Eagles followed that up with an 8-2 surge to lead 20-14 and pulled away from there.
Churubusco coach Mel Bloom said crisp passing was the key to the Eagles surging out to the big early leads in the first two sets.
“We were able to get our big hitters in position,” Bloom said.
Westview assistant coach Allyse Yoder, who was filling in Thursday night for head coach Heidi Brohm, said she liked the energy the Warriors brought in the third set.
“We talked in between sets about setting small goals,” Yoder said. “We put together a nice run, but we need to sustain them.”
Ella Boersema led the Eagles with 10 kills.
Westview was led by Mia Bontrager with three kills and an ace. Kylie Yoder had two aces and five digs and Ella Yoder added five digs.
Churubusco is in action next on Saturday at a tournament at North Judson-San Pierre.
Westview travels to Garrett next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.