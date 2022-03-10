AVILLA ⏤ For the first time since 2019, principals, athletic directors and students from the Northeast Corner Conference gathered at St. James Restaurant in Avilla to have their academic achievements recognized with a plaque and celebratory luncheon.
The past two years have either been scaled back or cancelled entirely due to the peak of COVID-19 at the time.
The NECC All-Academic Team consists of the top 25 seniors in the conference, representing all 12 schools. Selection is determined by a combination of a student's grade point average in addition to SAT and/or ACT scores.
Each school has at least one representative, with a maximum of three recipients.
The schools with three honorees each were Angola, Fairfield, Fremont, West Noble and Westview.
Ellie Aldred, Aiden Koch and Keagan Webber were the honorees from Angola. Aldred will be going to college for neuroscience and is undecided between the University of Notre Dame or William & Mary. Koch will be going to Valparaiso University to study electrical engineering. Webber will be studying mechanical engineering and is undecided between St. Louis University or Purdue University.
Annika Eppert, Katherine McGuire and Kahleb Teall were selected from Fairfield.
Eppert has already graduated Fairfield and is in the transition process to go to Purdue. McGuire plans to attend Indiana University-Bloomington to study public policy analysis. Teall is planning to go to college at Trine University for chemical engineering.
Ethan Bock, Logan Brooks and Connor Trobaugh were the Fremont students that were recognized.
Bock will be attending Hillsdale College to major in statistics. Brooks and Trobaugh will both be going to IU-Bloomington, with Brooks studying accounting and Trobaugh majoring in nursing.
Bock, who is on Fremont's basketball team, said that the luncheon shows their hard work in the classroom isn't for nothing.
"It's really cool because normally all you hear about is the sports and all the recognition for that," Bock said. "It's just nice to see that they're appreciating people with academic talents as well rather than just physical ability."
Brian Diaz, Mason Hawkins and Christopher Miller were the recipients from West Noble.
Diaz said he was undecided but is currently looking at Purdue for computer engineering. Hawkins is also undecided on his college choice, but is looking at Purdue and Trine for mechanical engineering. Miller will be attending the University of Indianapolis for exercise science.
Easton Bontrager, Jackson Minix and Allie Springer were the Westview honorees.
Bontrager is deciding between Purdue or Purdue Polytechnic for engineering. Minix has yet to decide on a college either as he is looking at either Hillsdale or Notre Dame for computer science. Springer will be attending Hillsdale to major in biochemistry.
Eastside, Garrett and Prairie Heights all had two honorees.
The two from Eastside receiving plaques were Samuel Neumann and Rowan Tinker. Neumann was absent from the event, while Tinker said she will be going to Purdue for pre-pharmacy.
Garrett's recipients were Nataley Armstrong and Cayden Myers. Armstrong will will be going to Malone University and major in exercise science with a focus in pre-physical therapy. Myers was not in attendance for the event, but Principal Matt Smith said that he is looking at Penn State World Campus for communications engineering, with a potential goal of becoming a director for a TV show.
Armstrong, who will also be playing basketball at Malone, said that she enjoys the diversity of attendees at the luncheon.
"It's nice talking to other people here and learning about all of our different backgrounds," Armstrong said. "We're not all athletes. There's some people in theater or some people are just on an academic team. It's cool to see that diversity in this group."
Alex German and Jade Soller made the All-Academic Team for Prairie Heights. German is going to Trine for physical therapy, while Soller plans to attend Anderson University to study cybersecurity.
Central Noble, Churubusco, Hamilton and Lakeland each had one individual make the team, with Central Noble's Jackson Hoover, Churubusco's Devyn Gaff, Hamilton's Meghyn McMullen and Lakeland's Lillian Schackow each being the lone representative from their respective schools.
Hoover said that he will attend Purdue to major in cybersecurity.
Gaff will attend Blinn College, a junior college in Texas, for livestock judging with the possibility of transferring to Purdue for agribusiness, according to Churubusco's principal Jim Folland.
McMullen is undecided on a college but said she will major in graphic design or something digital media related.
Schakow plans to go to Indiana Wesleyan to study elementary and special education.
2021-22 NECC All-Academic Team
Angola - Ellie Aldred, Aiden Koch, Keagan Webber; Central Noble - Jackson Hoover; Churubusco - Devyn Gaff; Eastside - Samuel Neumann, Rowan Tinker; Fairfield - Annika Eppert, Katherine McGuire, Kahleb Teall; Fremont - Ethan Bock, Logan Brooks, Connor Trobaugh; Garrett - Nataley Armstrong, Cayden Meyers; Hamilton - Meghyn McMullen; Lakeland - Lillian Schackow; Prairie Heights - Alex German, Jade Soller; West Noble - Brian Diaz, Mason Hawkins, Christopher Miller; Westview - Easton Bontrager, Jackson Minix, Allie Springer
