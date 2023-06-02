Eastside senior first baseman Grace McClain recently received two big honors from the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana. She was selected to the Class 1A/2A All-State First Team, and was selected as an Indiana All-Star.
McClain and East Noble senior shortstop Ellie Rouch were both selected to the North All-Star Team. They will play SCAI North/South All-Star Series at Indiana University in Bloomington on June 24.
McClain and Blazer teammate Jayci Kitchen both made the Class 1A/2A All-State First Team.
Also in 1A/2A, Churubusco senior Ashlyn Erwin was picked to Second Team and Eagle senior Madison Hosted was picked to the All-State Third Team.
Rouch was a 3A/4A Third Team All-State selection by the SCAI.
McClain is hitting .500 (47-94) with eight home runs and a program record 60 runs batted in. She has a .581 on-base percentage and a .926 slugging percentage.
McClain had 37 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, and been hit by a pitch 13 times. She is also a very good defensive first baseman, according to Blazer coach Brennen Kitchen, and has only struck out three times all season.
McClain also the school record for career RBIs at 119 heading into today’s Class 2A North Semi-State in Warsaw.
Jayci Kitchen has tied the program record for hits at 57, hold the career stolen base record at 79, and plays very well defensively in center field. Kitchen is hitting .543 this season (57-105) with a school record 55 runs scored. The junior also has 27 stolen bases in 28 attempts, 21 RBIs and 16 walks. She has a .607 on-base percentage.
Rouch hit .513 (58-113) with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and a school record 45 runs scored for the Class 3A sectional champion Knights. Her 17 doubles this season is also a school record.
Erwin hit .443 (31-70) with 31 runs, six RBIs and four triples. Hosted hit .423 (30-71) with 30 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 10 triples and seven doubles.
Leo senior pitcher Ellie Sauder and Goshen senior Tyra Marcum, a Trine University commit, both made 3A/4A First Team All-State, and were both named Indiana All-Stars. Sauder is the District 2 finalist for the Miss Softball Award.
Leo senior Leah May and Columbia City senior Haley Webb were picked to the 3A/4A All-State Second Team. They were also named to the North All-Star Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.