HUNTERTOWN — Churubusco highlighted a big Thursday night for area boys track and field teams in the Carroll Regional by following up its first sectional championship in program history with its first regional title in program history.
Led by event regional titles by Riley Buroff in the 400-meter dash, Wyatt Neireiter in the 800 and their efforts on the winning 4-by-400 relay team, the Eagles had 55 points. Homestead was second with 45 points.
Paced by regional championships in the high jump and the long jump from senior Alex Meyer, Angola was third with 43 points.
The area combined to win regional titles in seven events. The other two came from Eastside junior Dane Sebert in the throwing events. He threw the shot 59 feet, 1.75 inches, and launched the discus 169-3. That accounted for all 20 of the Blazers’ points, and that was good for 14th place.
Buroff qualified for next Friday’s Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys State Finals in Bloomington in three events. The senior won the 400 in 47.91 seconds, placed third in the 200 in 22.26 seconds, and anchored Churubusco’s 4-by-400 relay that won in 3 minutes, 23.49 seconds. That team also included Neireiter, Evan Palmer and Jackson Fleetwood.
Neireiter won the 800 in 2:00.02, followed by his teammate Palmer in 2:00.30. It was an area sweep of state qualifiers in that event as West Noble’s Nate Shaw was third in 2:00.50.
The top three placers in each event and anyone else who matched or surpassed the IHSAA 3-Participant state standard qualified for the State Finals.
Churubusco had another regional runner-up in junior Ethan Smith in the pole vault at 14-4. Charger junior Drew Yates finished second in the 110 hurdles at 14.55 seconds to also advance to state.
At Angola, Meyer continued his control of the jumping events at Carroll. He cleared the bar at 6-6 to win the high jump, and was first in the long jump at 22-9.5.
Meyer also anchored the Hornets’ 4-by-400 relay team to a third-place finish at 3:26.11 to compete in three events at Indiana University this coming Friday. His teammates were Landon Herbert, Griffin Michael and Jackson Smith.
Junior Sam Yarnelle will run at state in the 3,200 after placing second at Carroll in 9:31.61.
Other state qualifiers were DeKalb’s 4-by-800 relay team, a regional runner-up, and Westview freshman Noah Bontrager, who was third in the 3,200 in 9:34.47. The Baron team of Tim O’Keefe, Matthias Hefty, Nate Fillenwarth and Asher Hallam finished in 8:05.03.
East Noble senior Ashton Fuller missed the state standard and a state finals berth by a hundredth of a second in the 110 hurdles. He was fourth in the event in 14.88 seconds.
Angola junior Ollie Koch cleared a lifetime best height of 13-4 in finishing fifth in the pole vault.
Baron senior Brandon Knowles scored in two events in the regional, placing sixth in the 1,600 in 4:29.75, and finishing eighth in the 3,200 in 9:50.09.
Carroll Boys Regional
Team Scores
1. Churubusco 55 points, 2. Homestead 45, 3. Angola 43, 4. Northrop 41, 5. Leo 36, 6. Norwell 35, 7. Marion 29, 8. Oak Hill 28, 9. Mississinewa 26, 10t. Bishop Dwenger, Snider and Wayne 25; 13. Fort Wayne North Side 22, 14. Eastside 20, 15. West Noble 19, 16. Woodlan 18, 17. Huntington North 17, 18. Fort Wayne South Side 15, 19. Adams Central 14, 20. DeKalb, 21. Westview 12, 22t. New Haven and Wabash 11, 24. Heritage 10; 25t. Bluffton, Carroll and East Noble 5; 28. Bellmont 4, 29t. Concordia and Lakeland 3, 31t. Eastbrook and Garrett 2.
Event results
(Top three finishers qualify for Friday’s IHSAA State Finals)
(* — Meets IHSAA 3-Participant Standard)
100 — 1. Dav. Clark (Way) 10.65*, 2. Nelson (Miss) 10.69*, 3. S. Handerson (Wdln) 10.85*, 4. Stoppenhagen (Nrwl) 10.93*, 5. Ganaway (FWSS) 11.01, 6. Br. Johnson (Mar) 11.02, 7. Wooten (Way) 11.03, 8. Hess (Miss) 11.17.
200 — 1. Dav. Clark (Way) 22.09*, 2. Stoppenhagen (Nrwl) 22.12*, 3. Buroff (CH) 22.26, 4. Br. Johnson (Mar) 22.35*, 5. Nelson (Miss) 22.38, 6. S. Handerson (Wdln) 22.45, 7. Jo. Lee (Sni) 22.50, 8. Ganaway (FWSS) 22.96, 9. Wooten (Way) 27.18.
400 — 1. Buroff (CH) 47.91*, 2. Carter (Ntrp) 49.55, 3. Voght (HuntN) 50.40, 4. Dye (FWNS) 50.86, 5. CJ Davis (BD) 50.97, 6. No. Miller (Leo) 51.06, 7. Zeccina (G) 51.99, 8. Mar. Harris (Her) 52.11.
800 — 1. Neireiter (CH) 2:00.02, 2. E. Palmer (CH) 2:00.30, N. Shaw (WN) 2:00.50, 4. Steidinger (Leo) 2:00.69, 5. Daniel (Mar) 2:00.75, 6. Roper (Sni) 2:00.98, 7. Ly. Miller (WV) 2:01.57, 8. Waugh (Home) 2:01.81, 9. O’Keefe (DK) 2:02.40, 14. Kieffer (Car) 2:07.53.
1,600 — 1. L. Shappell (Leo) 4:20.37, 2. Sweet (OH) 4:21.16, 3. McMahon (Home) 4:22.45, 4. Arnos (NH) 4:25.08, 5. Webb (Blmt) 4:27.66, 6. Knowles (DK) 4:29.75, 7. Sutter (BD) 4:30.32, 8. H. Panning (Con) 4:30.40, 10. H. Glasgo (PH) 4:31.93, 12. Silcox (Car) 4:36.83, 13. Schlegel (Con) 4:37.05, 15. C. Hostetler (LL) 4:44.19.
3,200 — 1. L. Shappell (Leo) 9:31.29, 2. Yarnelle (A) 9:31.61, 3. No. Bontrager (WV) 9:34.47, 4. C. Wilson (Ntrp) 9:43.47, 5. Flora (WN) 9:45.56, 6. Sweet (OH) 9:46.55, 7. Spielman (Con) 9:47.20, 8. Knowles (DK) 9:50.09, 10. Nietert (Car) 9:57.20, 15. Glasgo (PH) 10:14.21.
4x100 relay — 1. Snider (Ked. Billingsley, Ker. Billinglsey, Pierre-Louis, Bolton) 42.89, 2. Mississinewa 42.99, 3. F.W. South Side 43.02, 4. F.W. North Side 43.12, 5. Woodlan 43.33, 6. Bishop Dwenger 43.71, 7. Angola (E. Miller, H. Hasselman, A. Meyer, C. Steury) 43.77, 8. New Haven 44.02, 9. Carroll (Balbo, Bodenstein, D. Green, Sampson) 44.06, 14. Lakeland (D. Lawrence, O. Troyer, Malaivanh, A. Thompson) 44.78, 15. East Noble (N. Klein, Gabet, Hatton, A. Fuller) 45.18.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco (E. Palmer, Fleetwood, Neireiter, Buroff) 3:23.49, 2. Snider 3:24.44, 3. Angola (Herbert, Michael, J. Smith, A. Meyer) 3:26.11, 4. Northrop 3:30.20, 5. Oak Hill 3:30.63, 6. F.W. South Side 3:30.91, 7. Leo 3:31.95, 8. Homestead 3:32.51, 10. Garrett (Presswood, A. Boltz, Bowser, Zeccina) 3:33.86, 11. Lakeland (D. Lawrence, C. Troyer, O. Troyer, Wachtman) 3:34.18, 12. Carroll (Basham, A. Adams, Arens, Torres) 3:34.66.
4x800 relay — 1. Oak Hill (Biegel, O. Jackson, Wyrick, Sweet) 7:53.78*, 2. DeKalb (O’Keefe, M. Hefty, Fillenwarth, Hallam) 8:05.03, 3. Leo 8:06.20, 4. Northrop 8:08, 5. Carroll (Kieffer, Silcox, Basham, Beuchel) 8:09.54, 6. Lakeland (C. Hostetler, Larimer, B. Schiffli, Wachtman) 8:23.07, 7. Marion 8:24.64, 8. Wabash 8:25.27, 9. Westview (Ly. Miller, Ryall, No. Bontrager, Ad. Miller) 8:33.10, 10. East Noble (Warren, Sowles, Savoie, R. Quake) 8:34.10, 15. Churubusco (Emenhiser, E. Palmer, B. Cretsinger, Neireiter) 8:54.13.
110 hurdles — 1. Westfield (Ntrp) 14.36*, 2. D. Yates (WN) 14.55*, 3. J. Parker (Nrwl) 14.79*, 4. A. Fuller (EN) 14.88, 5. Stout (Wab) 14.93, 6. Plemons (HuntN) 15.14, 7. J. Martin (Home) 15.19, 8. M. White (Home) 15.24, 9. A. Vance (Sni) 15.33.
300 hurdles — 1. J. Martin (Home) 39.09*, 2. Westfield (Ntrp) 39.30*, 3. Stout (Wab) 40.23, 4. J. Parker (Nrwl) 40.28, 5. Reust (HuntN) 40.80, 6. K. Rinker (CH) 40.85, 7. Kolagbodi (Sni) 41.17, 8. English (FWSS) 41.17, 11. Larimer (LL) 42.33, 12. A. Fuller (EN) 42.36, 15. J. Smith (A) 42.59.
High jump — 1. A. Meyer (A) 6-6*, 2. Frauhiger (Nrwl) 6-5*, 3. Widenhoefer (Home) 6-5* 4, Betts (Mar) 6-5*, 5. Fouce (Mar) 6-4, 6. Comer (Way) 6-3, 7. Howell (Ebrk) 6, 8. D. Richardson (WN) 6, 9. Morgan (Ntrp) 5-10.
Long jump — 1. A. Meyer (A) 22-9.5*, 2. M. White (Home) 22-2*, 3. Betts (Mar) 21-9.75, 4. S. Handerson (Wdln) 21-7, 5. Ad. Miller (WV) 21-1, 6. Herbert (A) 20-9.75, 7. Christiansen (HuntN) 20-9.5, 8. No. Johnson (BD) 20-8.25, 9. O. Troyer (LL) 20-4, 10. Bowser (G) 19-11.25, 11. Balbo (Car) 19-8, 13. D. Green (Car) 19-3.25.
Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 59-1.75*, 2. J. King (FWNS) 56-4*, 3. L. Land (Her) 51-11, 4. J. Cruz (Blf) 50-10.25, 5. Wurm (AC) 50-4.75, 6. Riddle (Her) 50-1.75, 7. McCarver (HuntN) 47-8.75, 8. Birch (DK) 46-5.25, 16. Riegling (LL) 43-2.25.
Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 169-3*, 2. Hoffman (AC) 153-3, 3. Douge (BD) 152-4, 4. Bussard (NH) 150-3, 5. J. King (FWNS) 148-5, 6. Zeddis (Nrwl) 148-4, 7. C. Reynolds (AC) 141-4, 8. Tai Johnson (OH) 140-11, 9. Clingan (G) 133-11, 11. Huelsenbeck (CH) 127-5, 14. Riegling (LL) 108-7.
Pole vault — 1. Griffin (Home) 15-6*, 2. Et. Smith (CH) 14-4*, 3. T. Martin (BD) 14, 4. B. Biddle (Miss) 13-4, 5. O. Koch (A) 13-4, 6. No. Johnson (BD) 13, 7. Brower (OH) 12-6, 8. Furniss (Car) 12-6, 9. W. Priestley (LL) 12, 10. T. Davis (Leo) 12.
