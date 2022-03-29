BLOOMINGTON — At the 2022 Small School (Classes 1A, 2A and 3A) Hoosier State Relay Finals indoor track meet Saturday at Gladstein Fieldhouse on the campus of Indiana University, the Churubusco boys recorded their best finish ever at the meet, placing fifth as a team with 41 points to top the area in addition to bringing home their first ever state relays title.
The Eagle team of Nick Nondorf, Jackson Fleetwood, Ethan Hille, and Riley Buroff won the state title in the boys 4-by-200-meter relay with a school record time of 1 minute, 33.17 seconds, winning over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard by .42 seconds.
Buroff and Nondorf also received All-State medals in high jump, with Buroff placing third with a jump of 6 feet, 4 inches and Nondorf finishing in a tie for eighth (6 feet).
The boys 4x400 relay team of Riley Buroff, Jackson Fleetwood, Wyatt Neireiter, and Evan Palmer earned All-State honors by placing fifth in a time of 3:35.63, just .02 seconds faster than Tippecanoe Valley.
Hunter Bianski and Cayden Shively rounded out the podium finishes for the boys in the field events, with Bianski placing seventh in the shot put with a throw of 49-8.25 and Shively finishing in a tie for fourth with a jump of 12-6.
Other performances for the boys were Kam Rinker finishing 20th in the 60 meter hurdles (9.54 seconds), Cal Ostrowski placing 15th in the long jump (18-feet-10.5-inches), and the distance medley relay team of Blaze Williams, Eli Smith, Dylan Strouder and Rinker placing 23rd (12:24.03).
For the Eagle girls, the 4-by-200 relay team of Brelle Shearer, Madison Hosted, Isabelle Zuk and Bree Hosted earned All-State with a seventh place time of 1:52.43.
The 4x400 relay team of the Hosted sisters, Alyssa Eby, and Cara DeBolt finished 14th in a time of 4:30.40, while the 4x800 relay team of DeBolt, Jaylee Longardner, Ella Elias and Jorja DeBolt placed 12th at 11:08.61.
Individual finishers for the Churubusco girls were Zuk finishing 10th in the 60 meter hurdles (10.02 seconds) and 23rd in the long jump (13-11.5), Shearer finishing 10th in the pole vault (9 feet) and Hannah Boersema recording a 10th-place finish in the high jump (4-10), 15th in the shot put (32-3) and 20th in the 60 hurdles (10.45 seconds).
The Prairie Heights boys sent two relay teams and two individuals to the meet, with the 4-by-400 team of Jaden Daniels, Trenton Daniels, Isaac Burns and Sam Zolman placing 10th with a time of 3:40.32 and the 4x200 team of the Daniels twins, Burns and Nick Dyer running a time of 1:37.53 to finish 13th.
Zolman earned All-State in the pole vault, placing eighth with a jump of 11-6, while Hank Glasgo placed 12th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:06.47.
The Panther girls’ distance medley relay team of Christian Lewis, Allison Steele, Breonna Glasgo and Katia Fernandez finished 22nd in a time of 14:48.57. Individually, Alayna Springer placed 25th in the 60 hurdles (10.63) and Sage Walworth finished 12th in the pole vault (8-6).
Fremont’s boys 4-by-200 relay team of Brenden Collins, Braiden Gaskill, Anthony Hart and Damon Teachout finished 25th with a time of 1:51.17, while the girls 4x800 team of Morgan Gannon, Natalie Gochenour, Makayla Gumbel and Alexis Hayes placed 20th in 11:38.05. Gannon, Gochenour and Gumbel also ran the DMR alongside Addy Parr, also placing 20th in that event with a time of 14:38.22.
Westview’s boys 4-by-400 team of Juraj Hurny, Aiden Koehler, Lyndon Miller and Aiden Wisler placed 12th (3:42.79), with Miller adding a 13th-place finish in the high jump (5-10) for the Warrior boys.
The Warrior girls sent three relay teams and an individual to Bloomington. The 4x200 relay team of Leigha Schrock, Stacy Stutzman, Natalie Privett and Penelope Eash recorded the best finish of the day for the Warriors, finishing 12th in a time of 1:55.18. The 4x400 team of Privett, Stutzman, Eash and Adelyn Rainsberger finished 18th (4:33.15) and the 4x800 team of Gwendolynn Owsley, Eve Niccum, Kiana Mast and Rainsberger placed 16th (11:19.71).
Individually, Lucy Rensberger finished 13th in the shot put with a throw of 32-8.
The Lakeland boys placed 20th in the meet with nine points, with Dominic Lawrence and Owen Troyer each earning All-State honors for their performances. Lawrence placed second in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.56 seconds, narrowly missing out on first by milliseconds, while Troyer finished eighth in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet.
The 4x800 relay team of Zeke Wachtman, Caden Hostetler, Brady Schiffli and Konnor Palmer placed 11th (8:53.59) and the distance medley relay team of Terrance Blankenship, Hostetler, Palmer, and Christian Troyer finished 17th (11:55.57).
Brooklynn Rettig and Emma Schiffli represented the Laker girls, with Rettig earning All-State in the high jump for an eighth-place finish (5 feet), while Schiffli placed 11th in the pole vault (9 feet).
At the Large School (Classes 4A-6A) finals, East Noble’s Emma Forker placed 12th (16-10) in the long jump as the lone representative for the Knights.
DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett was the only Baron girl in the finals, finishing 13th in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:26.81. For the boys, the Barons 4x800 relay team of Jaren McIntire, Matthias Hefty, Nate Fillenworth and Carter Van Gessel placed 12th with a time of 8:20.39.
The class divisions at the unofficial indoor state track and field meet were based on football classifications.
Area track and field teams will attempt to begin their seasons outdoors over the next couple of weeks.
