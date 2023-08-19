CHURUBUSCO — A raucous student section made the atmosphere inside Churubusco’s gymnasium feel like sectional time, and the Churubusco girls volleyball team made the most of its 2023 home opener Thursday night with a 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 win over visiting Garrett.
The Eagles improved to 2-1 with the win. Garrett fell to 1-1.
Churubusco was in control in the first two sets, but Garrett rallied to take the third set and hung with the Eagles for most of the decisive fourth set before Churubusco was able to pull away late.
Ella Boersema led Churubusco with 10 kills. She also had 11 service aces. Aryssa George had 31 assists.
Churubusco coach Melissa Winters said her team wanted to come out with plenty of energy for its first home and Northeast Corner Conference match. “They were able to keep up that energy throughout the match,” Winters said.
The Eagles’ depth will be a strength this season, Winters added. “I can look down my bench and put together a number of combinations,” she said.
Garrett coach Taylor Smith, meanwhile, said her team was a bit rattled by the atmosphere at the outset.
“I was proud of the adjustments we were able to make in the third set,” Smith said. “Being down 0-2 is mentally very difficult, and the girls stayed disciplined.”
The Eagles were a 25-17, 25-12 winner in the junior varsity contest.
Churubusco is at the West Noble Invitational today and hosts Whitko on Tuesday. Garrett hosts Columbia City on Tuesday.
