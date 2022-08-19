GARRETT — The last time the Churubusco Eagles defeated Garrett in volleyball was Aug. 17, 2017, at Garrett in four sets.
In fact, the Railroaders were 9-0 against the Eagles dating back to Oct. 7, 2017.
That changed Thursday night as Churubusco beat Garrett by the same margin they did in 2017, three sets to one at Garrett, nearly five years to the day they last accomplished the feat. The scores were 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18.
“This is my third year with the program,” Eagles coach Mel Bloom said. “And that's finally my first win against Garrett. Knowing that even before me that we’ve struggled to beat them is definitely a nice little chip off my shoulder to start the season. Fun to start the conference with the win.”
It was the first win of the season for the Eagles (1-2, 1-0 Northeast Corner Conference) while the Railroaders slipped to 0-2 (0-2 NECC).
“Every year we take a look at our schedule and unfortunately the way it lines up is that some of our toughest conference matches are the first week of our season,” Garrett coach Taylor Smith said. “We were a different team at the end of last season, and I think we will be a different team at the end of season again. I'm excited to see Churubusco again in the tournament.”
The Eagles raced out to a 12-4 lead in the first set behind four straight aces from junior outside hitter Ahna Gordon and two aces from sophomore Bridget Timbrook.
Before long it was 16-7 in the Eagles’ favor after Garrett had multiple errors early on.
The Eagles took the set after rallying together three straight points: an ace by junior Sydnee Przemielewski, a kill by 6-foot-2 junior Ella Boersema and a blocking error by Garrett.
The Railroaders played a more well-rounded game in the second set, staying tied with Churubusco at seven before the Eagles scored four straight to take a 16-11 lead.
Garrett answered with an 11-0 run to lead 22-16 before closing out the set to tie the match at one set apiece, helped by a block from junior Kelsey Bergman and six aces from junior Kyana Martinez. She had 10 aces for the match.
“Kyana had an awesome service run,” Smith said. “She’s been a great, consistent server for us and we saw some swings from Kelsey as well, which is something we’ve been focusing on in practice a lot.”
Another long run by the Eagles hurt Garrett in the third, with Churubusco leading 12-4 again largely due to hitting errors by the Railroaders. Boersema had three blocks and three kills, while Eagles junior Emma Grim had four aces to get the Eagles a 25-19 third set victory and a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth, Boersema and Grim had four kills each to lead Churubusco while helping to score the final four points of the match to win the set 25-18.
Boersema led the game with 16 kills and totaled four blocks and two aces, while Grim had eight kills and seven aces.
"Ella has been a starter on varsity since she was a freshman and this year has really liked taking that leadership role,” Bloom said. “And my freshman McKayla Reuter (3 kills) played outside for the first time on varsity and she was able to hold her own and get some kills.”
Garrett senior Kinleigh Smith led the Railroaders with 11 kills and had seven digs, two aces and a block. Bergman had with seven kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks. On top of her 10 aces, Martinez totaled 15 assists, eight digs and two kills.
Churubusco plays in the West Noble Tournament on Saturday. Garrett travels to Columbia City on Tuesday.
The Eagles won the junior varsity contest 25-10, 25-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.