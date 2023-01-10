BUTLER – Tuesday night’s NECC Tournament first-round game between Churubusco and Eastside wasn’t in doubt for long.
The Blazers outscored the Eagles 34-9 in the first half en route to a 61-23 win to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.
Eastside led 41-14 at the final stop as the Blazers cruised to the opening round win to improve to 12-5. Busco fell to 3-13.
Eastside coach Mike Lortie liked his team’s energy out of the gate.
“We were really good on defense, and that translated to offense,” Lortie said. “We were able to turn them over and that helped us to get out on some runs.”
For Churubusco coach David Goodwell, it was a familiar refrain as the Eagles dug themselves an early hole they couldn’t escape from.
“We weren’t ready to play, and they took it to us,” Goodwell said.
The Blazers were led by Paige Traxler with 13 points. Lily Kreischer added 12 and Grace Kreischer chipped in with 11.
Churubusco was paced by Bridget Timbrook with five points.
“We have to figure out a way to score more,” Goodwell added.
The Blazers move on to a 6 p.m. second-round contest today against Lakeland, a 71-14 winner over Hamilton Tuesday. ’Busco will play a consolation bracket game Thursday.
