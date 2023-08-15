COLUMBIA CITY — The DeKalb High School girls golf team is out to a pretty good start so far in 2023.
On Monday evening at a rainy, soggy Eagle Glen Golf Club, the Barons moved to 2-0 in Northeast 8 Conference play with a 169-214 win over a young Columbia City team.
It was the kind of tough conditions both teams just had to gut out, DeKalb coach James Fislar said. A lightning delay with 2-3 holes left sent the golfers, coaches and parents to the clubhouse for 30 minutes.
“I think it rained on us for seven out of nine holes,” Fislar said. “The ball definitely wasn’t flying like it normally does.”
The DeKalb girls are tied for 17th in the Week 2 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll. “We want to keep improving,” Fislar said.
Freshman Paige Williams, playing the No. 3 spot, shot a 38 to earn meet medalist honors for the Barons. Sophie Pfister added a 44, Kaitlin Traylor a 45, Grace Pfister a 42 and Jadan Tompkins rounded out the DeKalb scorecard with a 45.
Emma Johnson led Columbia City with a 45. Ciara Clifford shot a 49, Emma Ulrey a 56, Lilly Joseph a 64 and Evelyn Schaekel had a 68.
The Eagles are young and inexperienced, but improving each time out, Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson said.
Addi Roberts and Bella Karch played junior varsity rounds for DeKalb. Roberts shot a 68 and Karch added a 68. Columbia City JV player Cassidy Laursen shot a 68.
The Barons and Eagles are both in action this Saturday at the Bulldog Invitational hosted by New Haven.
