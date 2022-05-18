FORT WAYNE — Churubusco’s girls track and field team finished third in the Northrop Sectional Tuesday night with 64.5 points.
Lakewood Park was 11th out of 12 teams with 21 points. But the Panthers will have two 400-meter runners and two relay teams competing in Tuesday’s Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Carroll won the sectional with 142.5 points. The host Bruins were second with 119. The Eagles finished 6.5 points ahead of fourth-place Snider.
Churubusco had all three relays qualify for the regional and five individuals make the regional in six events.
The top three placers in each sectional event and any individual or relay team who met the 3 Participant Standard qualified for the regional. The next best performances from the Northrop, East Noble, Marion and New Haven sectionals to reach 16 entrants in each event also qualified for the Marion Regional.
The Eagles were led by their sectional champion 4-by-400-meter relay team of sophomore Ella Boersema, junior Madison Hosted and seniors Brelle Shearer and Cara Debolt. That team finished in a school-record time of 4 minutes, 8.25 seconds.
Churubusco was followed by Lakewood Park in second at a school-record time of 4:10.92 with the team of sophomore Ellie Golm, junior Kesed Picazo and seniors Frannie Talarico and Sam Hartz. That is the first relay team in program history to qualify for regional.
The Panthers received callbacks for their other three regional qualifiers after they finished outside of the top three in their respective events at Northrop.
Hartz and Talarico will also run the open 400 at regional. Hartz was fourth at sectional in a school-record time of 1:01.94, and Talarico was sixth in 1:02.87.
LPC will also participate in the 4-by-100 relay at regional after finishing fifth at sectional in 52.89 seconds with the team of Golm, Picazo, sophomore Grace Kamleiter and junior Kaylee Rowlader.
Churubusco was third in the 4-by-100 relay in 51.26 seconds with the quartet of Zuk, sophomore Alyssa Eby, senior Hannah Boersema and Shearer.
The Eagles got called back to run the 4-by-800 relay at regional after placing fifth at Northrop in 10:43.20 with the team of Debolt and sophomores Jorja Debolt, Delaney Davis and Sydnee Przmielewski.
Hannah Boersema will throw the shot and discus at regional. She was third in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 3 inches, and got called back for the discus after placing fourth at 112-5.
Senior Bree Fulkerson advanced in the discus after taking third in 122-11.
Two Eagles moved on the pole vault. Shearer was the sectional runner-up at 11-3, and sophomore Rosey Stephens received a callback and placed sixth at 8-6.
Zuk got called back to run the 100 hurdles at regional after placing fourth in the sectional in 16.72 seconds.
Other scorers for Churubusco were Eby placing sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.33) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (51.57 seconds), Zuk in sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.47 seconds) and seventh in the long jump (15-6), and Hannah Boersema tied for sixth in the high jump (4-10).
Also scoring for Lakewood Park was senior Cassie Swing in the discus in eighth place with a school-record throw of 104-3.
