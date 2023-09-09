CHURUBUSCO — Eastside evened its season mark at 2-2 Friday night with a 28-0 win over Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division contest at Churubusco.
It was a dominating effort on both sides of the ball for the Blazers, who blitzed out to a 21-0 first-half lead.
Eastside won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Eagles the first possession. Churubusco couldn’t do anything with its first series. Eastside got the ball after a Churubusco punt, but turned it over on a fumble two plays later.
The Eagles’ ensuing drive stalled as well, and this time, the Blazers were able to get their offense untracked. They drove to a 1-yard Gage Spalding touchdown run with 1:40 left in the opening stanza.
The Eastside defense forced another Churubusco punt, and a Blazer drive appeared to stall near midfield when the Eagles made a good play on a Sam Pittman catch on a third-and-19 play over the middle that would have come up well short. But Churubusco was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play, giving the Blazers 15 yards and an automatic first down, to keep their drive alive.
The drive culminated with another Spalding TD scamper, this one from 47 yards out, for a 14-0 Blazer lead. Linkin Carter added a 14-yard scoring run just before the half to send Eastside into the locker room with a 21-0 advantage and major momentum with the second half kickoff looming for the Blazers.
The Blazers picked up right where they left off in the second half, driving to their fourth and final score of the night on a 1-yard Carter run.
Churubusco had a good goal line stand at the end of the third quarter to deny Eastside another TD that could have led to a running clock.
Carter led the Blazers with 165 rushing yards and the two scores. Wyatt Davis threw for 115 yards while Spalding racked up 79 yards on the ground with his pair of touchdowns.
Churubusco was led by Angelo Ianucilli, who gutted out 135 tough yards.
Eastside coach Alyx Brandewie said his team’s physicality made a difference.
“When we can run the football, that does some pretty good things for us,” Brandewie said.
Churubusco coach Paul Sade, meanwhile, said mistakes hampered his Eagles. “We shot ourselves in the foot a few too many times tonight,” Sade said. “We had our opportunities. We didn’t take care of the football, and we had some dumb penalties. We have to keep trying to get better.”
Churubusco travels to Prairie Heights next Friday night.
