AUBURN – Early season high school basketball games can be a bit rough.
That was certainly the case Thursday night as Lakewood Park hosted Churubusco for its 2022-23 season opener.
When it was over, Churubusco survived a late Lakewood Park surge and posted its first win of the new season, 43-40.
Churubusco coach David Goodwell said it’s always nice to get the first win of the year. The Eagles dropped their 2022-23 season opener to Bishop Dwenger Tuesday night, 55-49.
Foul trouble plagued the Eagles on this night, Goodwell said. “We had to play some girls who weren’t quite ready,” the coach said. “But we did a great job at the end.”
Lakewood Park had a chance to take a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing 10 seconds, but the Eagles got a turnover to seal the win.
This one was close all night. Neither team led by more than five points.
LP led 9-8 at the first stop; Churubusco led 19-17 at intermission. The Eagles had that same slim 2-point lead entering the fourth.
For Lakewood Park coach Jared Estep, whose young team has just two seniors who are new to basketball, the game was a step in the right direction.
“They beat us by 16 last year,” Estep said.
Estep liked his team’s energy and effort, especially making a late surge after being down by five late.
The Eagles were led by senior Kena Hamman with 15 points. Sophomores Bridget Timbrook and Gabby Orth had six apiece.
Lakewood Park was paced by sophomore Ava McGrade, who led all scorers with 16 points and added two rebounds. Junior Grace Kamleiter followed with 12 points and two rebounds.
Freshman Riah Johnson had seven points, five rebounds and three blocks, and junior Jade Carnahan had five points, 12 rebounds, three steals and a block to round out the stat sheet for the Panthers.
Woodlan 37, Garrett 36
In Woodburn, the Indiana Girls Coaches Association Class 3A No. 7 Garrett Railroaders started their season Thursday night with a road loss to No. 16 Woodlan.
Railroaders senior Bailey Kelham hit two 3-pointers late to bring Garrett within one point, but the Warriors defense forced her to give up the final shot that fell short in the final seconds.
Kelham (8 rebounds, one steal, three blocks) led the game with 24 points and made four 3-pointers. She was followed by Kelsey Bergman (5 pts, nine rebounds, one assist), Delaney Hixson (3 pts), Aida Haynes (2 pts, one rebound, one steal) and Brooklyn Jacobs (2 pts, three rebounds, one assist).
Avah Smith led Woodlan with 17 points and Brooke Knuebuhler scored 11. Addy Goheen added four, Taylor Knuebuhler had 3 and Gabi Klopfenstein and Brianna Roney each chipped in a free throw.
Garrett (0-1 overall) shot 4-for-11 from the free throw line and committed 21 turnovers, while Woodlan (2-0) was 8-for-17 from the charity stripe.
Garrett’s game Saturday against Bellmont has been postponed due to the Braves playing in the Class 3A Volleyball State Finals. The Railroaders’ next game is Nov. 12 at home against Northridge.
Bethany Christian 58, West Noble 32
In Ligonier, the West Noble Chargers dropped their season opener Thursday night at home to Bethany Christian.
The Bruins led the Chargers 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, 22-11 at halftime, and 31-23 through three.
Mariah Stoltzfus led the Bruins in scoring with 14 points, and Zoe Willems had 10.
West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points followed by Alayna DeLong (6), Alexia Mast (4) and Jalynn Baker, Chloe Sprague and Kayle Jordan (2 each).
Bethany Christian (1-0) also won the junior varsity game against the Chargers, 30-6.
West Noble (0-1) is back in action next Tuesday night at Columbia City.
