COLUMBIA CITY — An eagerly anticipated season for one of the best Angola High School volleyball teams in school history got off on a winning note Saturday as the Hornets swept Columbia City, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16.
The Hornets (1-0) built big leads in each set and were able to substitute freely late in the match.
Angola coach Lloy Ball said some new players are finding their way nicely, especially new libero Anna McClure.
The Hornets didn’t have any organized volleyball in the summer, Ball said, because most of the girls play travel volleyball.
“We kind of give them some time off to be kids,” Ball said. “I was expecting a little rust, but we were OK out there today.”
Morgan Gaerte had 13 kills and Maya Harris had 11 kills for Angola. Harris added 16 assists and seven digs. Mya Ball had 14 assists and a pair of service aces.
Columbia City head coach Kaitlyn Daniels, meanwhile, said Saturday’s match was the most competitive against Angola in her five years as coach.
Angola hosts Bishop Dwenger next on Wednesday night. Columbia City is home against Fort Wayne North Side on Tuesday night.
