BUTLER — If you left early at Wednesday’s Northeast Corner Conference tussle between Eastside and Churubusco, you missed the most tense part of the contest.
Was it pretty? Not by any stretch.
The teams combined for 53 turnovers and 37 fouls.
Eastside grabbed a 36-18 lead late in the third quarter and looked to be in good shape. Churubusco had other ideas.
Buoyed by Cara DeBolt’s three-point play in the closing seconds of the third, the Eagles scored the first seven points of the fourth, cutting the deficit to just eight.
After gaining its big lead, Eastside (5-4 overall, 2-2 in the NECC) went nearly five minutes without scoring until Grace Kreischer got loose in the paint for a bucket with 5:26 to go.
Freshman Gabby Orth came off the bench to score all eight of her points in the fourth, including her team’s first two buckets of the period. Later, she added a free throw, DeBolt had two and Kena Hamman had one to trim the margin to 38-31.
After Kreischer’s bucket, Eastside went nearly four more minutes without scoring.
Freshman Paige Traxler missed the front end of a bonus, but senior Brittney Geiger was fouled on the rebound and made one of two with 1:43 to go.
Jorja DeBolt converted a three-point play at the other end to make it a five-point game. After Eastside missed another bonus, Orth nailed a three from the left wing to cut it to 39-37.
Geiger was fouled with 32.6 seconds left and made both shots to cap the scoring.
Geiger led all scorers with 13 points. Cara DeBolt had nine points for Churubusco. Orth and Bridget Timbrook had eight points each for the Eagles (4-5 overall, 2-2 in the NECC).
The Eagles harassed Blazer guards with a full-court press and got threes from Bridget Timbrook and Keri Timbrook. Eastside settled late and got a three from Traxler for an 8-all tie after one.
When a pressing team can’t score, it can’t set its defense.
That’s what happened to the Eagles in the middle two quarters, where the visitors were outscored 28-13.
In the second, Eastside got two inside scores from Kaylie Hertig and one from Kreischer to take a 17-8 lead.
Other than a steal and score by Cara DeBolt midway through the quarter, Churubusco went over six minutes without a point in the second.
Two Mataya Bireley free throws put Eastside up 21-10 with two minutes left in the half. The hosts led 26-15 at the break.
Neither team scored in the third until McKenna Hoffelder’s three-point play after a steal made it 29-15 Blazers. Geiger hit a three from the left corner before DeBolt’s late three-point play sparked the Eagles.
Eastside won the reserve game 50-23. Lillian Cline had 18 points for the Blazers.
